Presidents Cup TV viewership soars for Golf Channel's drama-filled singles broadcast

If it seemed like all of Twitter was glued to late-night Presidents Cup broadcasts this past week – living, dying and Tweeting with every putt – it’s because it was. Stellar play, a close score, plenty of drama and a spectacular venue all contributed to a Golf Channel broadcast that culminated with a peak viewership of 2.15 million viewers per minute during the high point (11:15-11:30 p.m. ET) in Saturday night’s singles matches.

In fact, Golf Channel reports that the final day of singles – played Sunday in Australia but broadcast Saturday night in North America – became the most-watched cable telecast in Presidents Cup history, according to Nielsen Fast Nationals.

PRESIDENTS CUP: Special podcast | Sunday results | Photos

GRADES: Captains, Royal Melbourne earn high marks

MORE: When Captain America is hurting the USA

The time difference certainly helped the popularity of the broadcast. Singles coverage aired live on Golf Channel from 6 p.m. to 12:05 a.m. ET.

According to Golf Channel, that final day posted a Total Audience Delivery (TAD) of 1.742 million viewers per minute (up 141 percent compared to the final day coverage of the 2015 Presidents Cup, played at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea in Incheon, South Korea), including 1.705 million viewers per minute tuning in to the linear telecast.

Saturday also became the most-streamed final day in Presidents Cup history.