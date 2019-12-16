Former Southern Miss golf coach Sam Hall dies at 86

Sam Hall, a Hattiesburg, Mississippi, native who did two different stints as the head golf coach at Southern Miss, passed away Dec. 15 at the age of 86. Hall was an accomplished athlete in his own right, not to mention an accomplished golfer, whose name lives on in the Golden Eagles’ annual Sam Hall Intercollegiate, played at Hattiesburg Country Club.

Hall, born Nov. 27, 1933, lettered on the Southern Miss men’s golf team from 1955-58 and was the No. 1 player on the team all four years. His first stint as men’s golf coach at his alma mater came from 1969-70, and he returned from 1990-2000. He led the women’s golf program from 1992-97.

“Coach Hall is a legend in our university and our golf programs,” said Southern Miss men’s golf coach Eddie Brescher. “He is a man that touched the lives of so many people on and off the golf course. Personally, my family and I are indebted to Coach Hall for paving the way for Southern Miss Golf.

“To have the Hall name associated with our university and our golf programs is something we will forever honor. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hall family during this difficult time.”

(2/2) We are forever grateful for having his name associated with our university and golf programs. It was recently announced that Coach Hall will be inducted into the Mississippi Golf Hall of Fame on January 18, 2020. — Southern Miss Golf (@SouthernMissMG) December 16, 2019

Hall has the distinction of being the only athlete in Hattiesburg High School history to letter in every sport that was offered. His career as an amateur golfer includes more than 300 tournament titles in a span of 50 years. He was a seven-time Mississippi Senior Amateur Champion and a Grand Masters champion in 2004-2005. Hall also competed in the Magnolia Classic on the PGA Tour 10 times and made the cut twice. He competed in the U.S. Senior Open seven times.

Hall was inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame in 2012, and will go into the Mississippi Golf Association Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class.