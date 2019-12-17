Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders appears to be engaged to Vegas Dave

Former Fox Sports host Holly Sonders has shared news of her engagement on Instagram, taking the next step in her whirlwind romance with Vegas Dave.

Sonders and Dave Oancea, who is a big-time bettor better known as Vegas Dave, both shared photos on social media of what appears to be a proposal on the beach in Mexico.

“I never thought this day would ever happen,” writes Oancea, who has 947K followers on Instagram.

According to Page Six, the two started dating just recently and they’ve been traveling to celebrate his 43rd birthday. In a recent Instagram post, Oancea shows off a birthday cake shaped like a Birkin Bag, which Sonders ordered for the occasion. He’s apparently a huge collector of the luxury bag.

Sonders was dating Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury earlier this year. She divorced former Golf Channel co-host Erik Kuselias in 2016.

Earlier this year, Sonders said she was excited to be in the studio as a Fox host, even if she wasn’t working in golf any more. “I wanted to be in the studio and show my personality,” she said. “It’s what I like to do, make people smile and think and bring the best out of my co-host. And then there are a million projects that are on the table that are more entertainment and fun, so I’m kind of in that world too, and that’s been really good.”