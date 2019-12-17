Tiger Woods' TGR Design to redesign par 3 course at Pebble Beach

The biggest name in golf and one of the sport’s most iconic venues are partnering up.

Tuesday the Pebble Beach Company announced a partnership with 15-time major champion Tiger Woods and his TGR Design firm to redesign Pebble Beach’s Peter Hay par-3 golf course.

“Pebble Beach has always been a special place to me,” Woods said in a statement. “It’s an honor for TGR Design and me to partner with Pebble Beach Company to design a new short course at such an iconic location.”

Located just across from the first tee at Pebble Beach Golf Links and named after the former head professional at Pebble Beach, the Peter Hay Golf Course has been a mainstay on the property since it opened in 1957.

“Peter Hay’s founding vision for this course aligns perfectly with TGR Design’s ideals – introducing new players to the game, bringing families together, and providing a fun golf experience for players of all abilities,” added Woods.

Established in 2006, TGR Design has worked on courses across the world: Bluejack National (Montgomery, Texas), El Cardonal and the Oasis Short Course at Diamante (Cabo San Lucas, Mexico), Jack’s Bay (Rock Sound, Bahamas), Payne’s Valley (Ridgedale, Missouri), Trump World Golf Club in Dubai, Makaha North Course (Waianae, Hawaii) and the restoration at South Shore and Jackson Park Golf Course in Chicago.

The new short course at Pebble Beach is expected to open in the fall of 2020.