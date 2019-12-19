Lexi Thompson, Korda sisters, slew of celebs highlight field list at LPGA opener

A preliminary field list is out for the LPGA’s kickoff event, the Diamond Resort Tournament of Champions. Lexi Thompson and sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda highlight the event, along with Brittany Lincicome, who will make her first start on the LPGA since giving birth to daughter Emery Reign.

The event, held Jan. 16-19 at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, features LPGA players competing alongside celebrities like MLB Hall of Famers John Smoltz, Ivan Rodriguez, celebrity chef Bobby Flay, Larry the Cable Guy and country music star Jake Owen.

There’s never a shortage of fun at the LPGA’s opener. The entertainment lineup at the TOC includes Counting Crows, Sister Hazel, Boyz II Men, Colt Ford, Easton Corbin and Owen.

Among the recent LPGA winners not on the preliminary list: World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, Michelle Wie, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Inbee Park, Sung Hyun Park and 2019 majors winners Hannah Green and Jeongeun Lee6.

The deadline for players to commit is Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. Eastern.

Neither Jutanugarn sisters, Ariya and Moriya, nor Minjee Lee will be teeing it up, an agent confirmed.

LPGA professionals

Marina Alex

Celine Boutier

In Gee Chun

Cydney Clanton

Georgia Hall

Nasa Hataoka

Mi Jung Jur

Eun Hee Ji

Danielle Kang

Sei Young Kim

Cheyenne Knight

Jessica Korda

Nelly Korda

Bronte Law

Brittany Lincicome

Pernilla Lindberg

Gaby Lopez

Angela Stanford

Jasmine Suwannapura

Lexi Thompson

Amy Yang

