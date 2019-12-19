Lexi Thompson, Korda sisters, slew of celebs highlight field list at LPGA opener

A preliminary field list is out for the LPGA’s kickoff event, the Diamond Resort Tournament of Champions. Lexi Thompson and sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda highlight the event, along with Brittany Lincicome, who will make her first start on the LPGA since giving birth to daughter Emery Reign.
The event, held Jan. 16-19 at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando, features LPGA players competing alongside celebrities like MLB Hall of Famers John Smoltz, Ivan Rodriguez, celebrity chef Bobby Flay, Larry the Cable Guy and country music star Jake Owen.
There’s never a shortage of fun at the LPGA’s opener. The entertainment lineup at the TOC includes Counting Crows, Sister Hazel, Boyz II Men, Colt Ford, Easton Corbin and Owen.
Among the recent LPGA winners not on the preliminary list: World No. 1 Jin Young Ko, Michelle Wie, Lydia Ko, Brooke Henderson, Inbee Park, Sung Hyun Park and 2019 majors winners Hannah Green and Jeongeun Lee6.
The deadline for players to commit is Jan. 3 at 5 p.m. Eastern.
Neither Jutanugarn sisters, Ariya and Moriya, nor Minjee Lee will be teeing it up, an agent confirmed.
LPGA professionals
- Marina Alex
- Celine Boutier
- In Gee Chun
- Cydney Clanton
- Georgia Hall
- Nasa Hataoka
- Mi Jung Jur
- Eun Hee Ji
- Danielle Kang
- Sei Young Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jessica Korda
- Nelly Korda
- Bronte Law
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Gaby Lopez
- Angela Stanford
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Lexi Thompson
- Amy Yang
Celebrities
- Greg Maddux
- Phil Nevin
- Bud Norris
- Blair O’Neal
- Jake Owen
- Chad Pfeifer
- AJ Pierzynski
- Alfonso Ribeiro
- Ivan Rodriguez
- Jeremy Roenick
- John Smoltz
- Cole Swindell
- Brian Urlacher
- Jack Wagner
- Michael Waltrip
- Deron Williams
- Larry the Cable Guy
- Jon Lester
- Ben Higgins
- John Hart
- Denny Hamlin
- Terry Francona
- Tom Glavine
- Colt Ford
- Bobby Flay
- Mardy Fish
- Josh Donaldson
- Larry Fitzgerald
- Mark DeRosa
- Roger Clemens
- Lee Brice
- Josh Beckett
- Brian Baumgartner
- Ray Allen
- Marcus Allen
