2020 Masters field update: Jazz Janewattananond is in

With most of the attention on the Presidents Cup last week, Jazz Janewattananond won the Indonesian Masters for his third Asian Tour victory of the year and secured a spot in the real Masters.

The 24-year-old Thai moved to No. 45 in the world ranking and is guaranteed to finish among the top 50, one of the criteria used by Augusta National for its Masters field.

This is the final week of tournaments around the world, with Australian PGA Championship in Gold Coast and the Thailand Masters on the Asian Tour.

That means Victor Perez of France (No. 44), Andrew Putnam and Erik Van Rooyen are assured of finishing in the top 50 and securing spots in the Masters.

This week will determined another spot.

Adam Hadwin is projected to finish the year at No. 50, but he could get bumped if two-time Australian PGA champion Cameron Smith finishes in a two-way tie for third of better.

That would put the field at 87 players, with the Latin American Amateur Championship in January. Winners of PGA Tour events that offer full FedEx Cup points will be eligible, along with the top 50 published a week before the Masters.

The Masters is April 9-12.