Tiger Woods in pajamas? Golf stars gather for TaylorMade Christmas card

Last week Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson were donning the red, white and blue for Team USA as the Americans made an epic comeback to win the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne in Australia.

Now, they’re rocking … green Christmas onesies in front of a fireplace?

Woods and Johnson, alongside last season’s European Tour player of the year Jon Rahm, former World No. 1 Jason Day, Golfweek’s player of the decade Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour stars on the rise Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff, all gathered together to wish you and your family a Merry Christmas from Team TaylorMade.