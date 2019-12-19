Longtime golf insider Tim Rosaforte to retire from Golf Channel at year's end

Over the course of his more than 40-year career as a golf journalist, Tim Rosaforte has become one of the most respected storytellers in the sport. Golf Channel has announced that Rosaforte, 64, will retire at the end of the year, ending a 12-year stint as an Insider for the network.

Rosaforte parlayed his in-depth reporting skills as an award-winning senior writer for Golf Digest and Golf World into an on-air role with Golf Channel in 2007. By 2018, he was reporting exclusively on the top players and trends in golf for various Golf Channel shows.

Rosaforte’s debut on Golf Channel dates to the mid-1990s, which was early in the network’s history. He also was the host of PGA Tour Sunday.

“Tim Rosaforte has been a stalwart of golf journalism for more than 40 years, first as a newspaper reporter in South Florida, then as a magazine writer for Sports Illustrated, Golf Digest and Golf World, and finally as a television insider for NBC and Golf Channel,” said Geoff Russell, executive editor of Golf Channel. “As our industry evolved, Tim evolved with it. No matter the platform, he excelled and established the standard for the rest of us to try and match. Golf Channel will miss him, and so will the entire golf community. But our loss is his family’s gain. No one I know deserves a happier retirement more than Tim Rosaforte.”

Over the years @TimRosaforteGC has done it all in golf journalism. But I hope what’s not forgotten about the way he went about his business is how kind he was to young aspiring folks. Great reporter and writer. Even better dude. Thanks TRo. @GolfChannel @GolfDigest @GolfWorld — Jimmy Roberts (@JimmyRobertsNBC) December 19, 2019

The list of Rosaforte’s accomplishments in telling the stories of golf’s biggest names and events is staggering. He reported from more than 125 majors and 17 Ryder Cups throughout his career and racked up writing awards from the Golf Writers Association of America.

He is a recipient of both the PGA Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism, as well as the Lincoln Werden Journalism Award, and is the author of three books.

“It’s been a great run, but now it’s time to reset my focus from golf to family,” Rosaforte told the Golf Channel. “I’ll always have fond memories of Golf Channel and all the great people that work there.”