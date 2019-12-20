Garett Reband maintains South Beach International Amateur lead as cut falls

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Amateur

By December 20, 2019 7:13 pm

By the time the second round was over and the 36-hole cut had fallen at the South Beach International Amateur on Friday, not much had changed at the top of the leaderboard. Oklahoma senior Garett Reband converted the first-round clubhouse lead into the second-round outright lead.

Reband is 3 under through two rounds in Miami. He backed up an opening 2-under 68 on the Normandy Shores Golf Course with a 1-under 71 on Miami Beach Golf Club. He leads another Garrett, Texas Tech freshman Garrett Martin, by a single shot. Germany’s Jannik De Bruyn is also in a tie for second at 2 under total.

Weather conditions improved somewhat on Friday after a wet opening round. Wind continued to blow in Miami making for tricky scoring conditions.

South Beach International Amateur: Leaderboard

Karl Vilips, the No. 1-ranked player in the Golfweek Junior Rankings, had one of the best rounds of the day to climb into solo fourth. Vilips logged a 2-under 68 at Normandy Shores that included four birdies. He is 1 under for the tournament.

“Played well today, had two three-putts, which were my two bogeys. So far, first two rounds feel like I really have my swing under control,” Vilips said in a video posted on his “Karl Vilips’ Team Page” Twitter account.

The cut fell at 8 over, which allowed for the top 61 players and ties to score a weekend tee time. Players who made the cut right on the number include Georgia Southern senior Brett Barron, reigning Terra Cotta Amateur champion Alex Vogelsong and North Carolina-Wilmington’s Agustin Segundo Oliva Pinto, who won the individual title at the Golfweek Program Challenge in the fall.

