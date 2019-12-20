Best of: Max Homa roasts golf swings of Justin Thomas, other pro athletes, fans

Max Homa has staked his claim for “best golf follow” on social media.
If you follow the 29-year-old winner of last season’s Wells Fargo Championship, you know Homa has been producing entertaining content for some time now on Twitter (and has an epic bromance with Fox Sports’ Shane Bacon).
After the Old vs. New media debacle at the Presidents Cup clogged up everyone’s feed, on Wednesday one of Homa’s followers thought it would be a “hilarious trend” if Homa roasted his swing like chef Gordon Ramsay critiques bad food.
Boy, was he right.
Dozens of fans asked Homa for his take on their swing, and he didn’t disappoint. The member of Cal’s 2013 national title team roasted everyone from weekend hackers to a lefty Justin Thomas, Paige Spiranac, the LPGA’s Jane Park, NBA forward Andre Iguodala and former MLB pitcher Jered Weaver. Homa even turned the tables on himself with a video of his own swing.
Here are our favorites:
Lefty JT
Boom, roasted.
Andre Iguodala
I’m not sure what’s more demoralizing: this insult or LeBron James’ championship-sealing block in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.
Fore
Sorry, Paige. He got you with this one.
Guy who thinks he’s better than a pro
Unnecessary club-twirlers
PSA to amateur club-twirlers: don’t. Exhibit A:
And Exhibit B:
Retirement guy
Towel guy
It looks like this guy has been watching Tin Cup.
Adult softball league guy
In this guy’s defense, who doesn’t love pizza and beer?
‘How close am I to the Tour’
Not very.
Gender reveal
Don’t quit your day job
My favorite
Because my mom says the same thing.
Homa’s swing
Last but certainly not least, Homa took it on the chin from the likes of Spiranac, D.J. Piehowski the No Laying Up crew, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and Peter Kostis.
