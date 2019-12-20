Best of: Max Homa roasts golf swings of Justin Thomas, other pro athletes, fans

Max Homa has staked his claim for “best golf follow” on social media.

If you follow the 29-year-old winner of last season’s Wells Fargo Championship, you know Homa has been producing entertaining content for some time now on Twitter (and has an epic bromance with Fox Sports’ Shane Bacon).

After the Old vs. New media debacle at the Presidents Cup clogged up everyone’s feed, on Wednesday one of Homa’s followers thought it would be a “hilarious trend” if Homa roasted his swing like chef Gordon Ramsay critiques bad food.

Boy, was he right.

Dozens of fans asked Homa for his take on their swing, and he didn’t disappoint. The member of Cal’s 2013 national title team roasted everyone from weekend hackers to a lefty Justin Thomas, Paige Spiranac, the LPGA’s Jane Park, NBA forward Andre Iguodala and former MLB pitcher Jered Weaver. Homa even turned the tables on himself with a video of his own swing.

Here are our favorites:

Lefty JT

Boom, roasted.

If Adam Scott were lefty and balding… https://t.co/hNgEuruJrs — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 20, 2019

Andre Iguodala

I’m not sure what’s more demoralizing: this insult or LeBron James’ championship-sealing block in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals.

By the looks of the top of ur backswing, I assume Steph misses takin ur money on the course during the season https://t.co/ONphVo84Dd — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 19, 2019

Fore

Sorry, Paige. He got you with this one.

The bottom of ur shoe read my mind https://t.co/0rSWH8DSYk — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 19, 2019

Guy who thinks he’s better than a pro

Congrats on bombing ur 3 wood. Lemme know if u need a discount on tickets for any of the PGA Tour events this season https://t.co/0OBpJiArU3 — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019

Unnecessary club-twirlers

PSA to amateur club-twirlers: don’t. Exhibit A:

Idk u but with that grip and ball position u seem like someone who club twirls a shot that ends up 40 feet away https://t.co/i1dFNoAmLP — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019

And Exhibit B:

I remember my first club twirl https://t.co/RnGuw7kaHz — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019

Retirement guy

Ur backswing is telling me u didn’t retire, u were laid off https://t.co/Hva2pFm3J1 — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 20, 2019

Towel guy

It looks like this guy has been watching Tin Cup.

Is that towel to help with all the sweating when u see an OB stake or some water? https://t.co/WkLwidEC7p — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019

Adult softball league guy

In this guy’s defense, who doesn’t love pizza and beer?

U swing it like a semi decent adult softball player who mainly goes for the booze and pizza after the games https://t.co/vVoTZsQ3uv — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019

‘How close am I to the Tour’

Not very.

With that action u couldn’t even get a tour of a house for sale https://t.co/RSNl9JGHx5 — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019

Gender reveal

Congrats!! Ur baby girl is probably already swinger faster than u https://t.co/8kfm5OurHr — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019

Don’t quit your day job

If I were u I’d start showing up early and staying late to make sure u don’t get fired https://t.co/gnOLJtYIuM — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 18, 2019

My favorite

Because my mom says the same thing.

Ur mom probably also told u that ur too good for that girl that dumped u in high school https://t.co/Kez785IMhG — max homa (@maxhoma23) December 20, 2019

Homa’s swing

Last but certainly not least, Homa took it on the chin from the likes of Spiranac, D.J. Piehowski the No Laying Up crew, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt and Peter Kostis.