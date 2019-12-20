Nominees announced for PGA Tour Champions player, rookie of the year honors

As the only players in 2019 to win multiple times, seven players have been nominated for the PGA Tour Champions Player of the Year award.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, Jerry Kelly, Bernhard Langer, Scott McCarron, Steve Stricker, Kevin Sutherland and Kirk Triplett are all vying for the honor. Five of the seven nominees finished inside the top 10 in the race for the Charles Schwab Cup, won by McCarron, who ended Langer’s seven-year run atop the tour’s money list.

The favorite to win, McCarron won the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Insperity Invitational and Mastercard Japan Championship and finished runner-up at the Senior PGA Championship, Cologuard Classic and Shaw Charity Classic. He sat atop the Charles Schwab Cup standings for the last 21 weeks of the season.

As for the Rookie of the Year award, Retief Goosen and Doug Barron were nominated. Both awards will be presented next month at the season-opening Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai in Hawaii.