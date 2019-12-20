Ranking the world's top 10 composite golf courses

Forget Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas or local favorite Adam Scott – the star of the Presidents Cup was the course.

Royal Melbourne Golf Club proved to be every bit the test that it had been in previous matches held there in 1998 and 2011. It is a course that has stood the test of time.

As Tiger Woods so eloquently put it, Royal Melbourne is a British Open layout with Augusta National greens. But did you know that it is actually two courses? Twelve holes from the West Course and six from the East Course were combined to make the routing for the Presidents Cup. It’s arguably the world’s most famous composite course, but it is in good company for that honor.

Here are 10 of the best composite courses – and a couple honorable mentions – to host some of golf’s biggest events through the years.