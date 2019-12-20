Rory McIlroy opens new academy at Holywood Golf Club

Rory McIlroy returned to his hometown of Holywood in Northern Ireland to officially open a state-of-the-art golf academy at Holywood Golf Club, the club announced Friday.

With McIlroy’s donation, the academy at McIlroy’s home club includes a new gym, five hitting bays, three TrackMans and two HD Golf Simulators.

“Holywood Golf Club has been a very important part of my life as it’s where it all began for me,” McIlroy said in a statement. “I spent so much time here and have many fond memories, so to be able to give something back is important. The new facilities are unbelievable and I’m delighted that all members will be able to benefit from the new technology. It’s more than a golf club now. It’s been a few years in the making so it’s great to be home for Christmas and see the finished product.”

Along with the announcement that McIlroy will help fund the new academy, he and coach Michael Bannon held a pop-up golf clinic with three young golfers. The clinic, supported by GOLFPASS in conjunction with NBC Sports and GOLF Channel, featured 13-year-old Kate Fleming, 15-year-old Ed Tomsett and 17-year-old Anya McKenzie. The three were chosen from more than 2,000 young golfers across the UK and Ireland to meet McIlroy at his home club.

McIlroy is the founder of GOLFPASS, which launched in the UK and Ireland in June.

“It was a very special day to have Rory back home in Holywood where it all began for him as a junior, opening our state-of-the-art performance academy… Holywood Golf Club is eternally grateful for all of Rory’s support that has helped set the club apart from every other golf club in the country, providing a facility second to none to the local Holywood community,” general manager at Holywood Golf Club Jonny Caren said in a statement. “It has allowed us to open the doors to welcome our new overseas membership category, for everyone to experience the history and the home of one of the world’s leading golfers.”

Holywood Golf Club now offers overseas membership for 2020 with full member benefits such as playing privileges, use of the indoor simulators, individual golf lessons, fitness screening and monthly online communication.