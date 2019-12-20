Member of Bell family poised to invest in another Donald Ross course in North Carolina

Pine Needles CEO Kelly Miller is part of an investment group poised to buy another historic golf course in Southern Pines, North Carolina, according to a report.

Miller is part of an investment group seeking to buy Southern Pines Golf Club, according to a report in the Pilot. Members of the Southern Pines Elks Club voted Tuesday to sell substantially all the assets of the club to Miller’s group.

An official of Southern Pines Golf Club told the Pilot that the Elks, who own and operate the course, have entered into a letter of intent and hope to close the deal by the end of February.

Designed by Donald Ross, Southern Pines is No. 14 on Golfweek’s list of Best Courses You Can Play in North Carolina. It is often overshadowed by its more prominent neighbors, Pine Needles (No. 5 in the state on Golfweek’s Best) and Mid Pines (No. 3).

Kelly Miller is the husband of Peggy Ann Bell, the younger daughter of Hall of Famer Peggy Kirk Bell. Kelly Miller told the Pilot his partner in the deal is businessman Haresh Tharani, who co-owns the Mid Pines resort with the Bell family.

“We like to think we have done some great things with Pine Needles and Mid Pines, and envision similar things here. It is a Donald Ross masterpiece as well,” Kelly Miller told the Pilot.