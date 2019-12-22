Most memorable, bizarre rules controversies of 2019

The USGA announced major changes to the Rules of Golf which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

It didn’t take long for the new rules to create headlines.

Thirty-seven major clarifications are divided into eight different categories— ball at rest, ball in motion, taking relief, areas of the course, equipment, playing a ball, when to play during a round (including pace of play) and player behavior.

The specifics involving the new rules and their revised language compared to the previous rule can be read on the USGA’s website.

Over the year, we tracked the most surprising and controversial rules violations in all competitive levels of golf. Here are a few of the most memorable rules violations from 2019.

Be sure to vote for the most bizarre rules violation of the year at the end of the story.