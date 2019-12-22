Golfweek's Best 2019: Top 100 courses you can play

These are the top 100 public-access golf courses in Golfweek’s Best 2019 list of Best Courses You Can Play.

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.

Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.

Golfweek’s Best 2019: Top Classic Courses | Top Modern Courses

Editor’s note: (m) Modern, 1960 and after; (c) Classic, before 1960. If there is a number in the parenthesis, that indicates where that course ranks among Golfweek’s Best list of either modern or classic courses.

Top 100 courses you can play

1. Pebble Beach GL Pebble Beach, California (No. 8 c)

2. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Pacific Dunes) Bandon, Oregon (No. 2 m)

3. Pinehurst No. 2 Pinehurst, North Carolina (No. 14 c)

4. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Old Macdonald) Bandon, Oregon (No. 5 m)

5. Whistling Straits (Straits) Mosel, Wisconsin (No. 7 m)

6. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Dunes) Bandon, Oregon (No. 8 m)

7. Shadow Creek (North) Las Vegas, Nevada (No. 9 m)

8. Bethpage State Park (Black) Farmingdale, New York (No. 25 c)

9. Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Ocean Course) Kiawah Island, South Carolina (No. 13 m)

10. Bandon Dunes Golf Resort (Bandon Trails) Bandon, Oregon (No. 14 m)

11. TPC Sawgrass (Players Stadium) Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida (No. 22 m)

12. Pasatiempo Santa Cruz, California (No. 37 c)

13. Sand Valley (Mammoth Dunes) Nekoosa. Wisconsin (No. 28 m)

14. Spyglass Hill Pebble Beach, California (No. 29 m)

15. Sand Valley (Sand Valley) Nekoosa, Wisconsin (No. 33 m)

16. Streamsong (Red) Streamsong, Florida (No. 37 m).

17. Streamsong (Black) Streamsong, Florida (No. 38 ).

18. Gamble Sands Brewster, Washington (No. 42 m)

19. Arcadia Bluffs Arcadia, Michigan (No 44 m)

20. Kapalua (Plantation) Maui, Hawaii (No. 45 m)

21. Sweetens Cove South Pittsburg, Tennessee (No. 49 m)

22. Chambers Bay University Place, Washington (No. 50 m)

23. Sea Pines Resort (Harbour Town GL) Hilton Head Island, South Carolina (No. 54 m)

24. Lawsonia (Links) Green Lake, Wisconsin (No. 62 c)

25. Streamsong (Blue) Streamsong, Florida (No. 56 m)

26. Fallen Oak Saucier, Mississippi (No. 63 m)

27. Four Seasons Resort (Manele) Lanai, Hawaii (No. 65 m)

28. The Omni Homestead Resort (Cascades) Hot Springs, West Virginia (No. 76 c)

29. Karsten Creek Stillwater, Oklahoma (No. 81 m)

30. Marquette Golf Club (Greywalls) Marquette, Michigan (No. 82 m)

31. Forest Dunes (The Loop – Red & Black) Roscommon, Michigan (No. 84 m)

32. Silvies Valley Ranch (Hankins) Seneca, Oregon (m)

33. Pinehurst No. 4 Pinehurst, North Carolina (No. 85 m)

34. Sea Island GC (Seaside) St. Simon Island, Georgia (No. 86 m)

35. Blackwolf Run (River) Kohler, Wisconsin (No. 89 m)

36. Erin Hills Hartford, Wisconsin (No. 92 m)

37. Mossy Oak West Point, Mississippi (No. 94 m)

38. Wild Horse Gothenburg, Nebraska (No. 99 m)

39. Prairie Club (Dunes) Valentine, Nebraska (m)

40. Silvies Valley Ranch (Craddock) Seneca, Oregon (m)

41. Mid Pines Southern Pines, North Carolina (c)

42. Highland Course at Primland Meadows of Dan, Virginia (m)

43. Wine Valley Walla Walla, Washington (m)

44. Paa-Ko Ridge Sandia Park, New Mexico (m)

45. Dormie Club West End, North Carolina (m)

46. World Woods (Pine Barrens) Brooksville, Florida (m)

47. Montage Palmetto Bluff (May River) Bluffton, South Carolina (m)

48. The Dunes Golf & Beach Club Myrtle Beach, South Carolina (c)

49. Redlands Mesa Grand Junction, Colorado (m)

50. The Greenbrier (Old White TPC) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia (c)

51. Rams Hill Borrego Springs, California (m)

52. Pine Needles Southern Pines, North Carolina (c)

53. Links of North Dakota at Red Mike Resort Williston, North Dakota (m)

54. Torrey Pines (South) San Diego, California (c)

55. Forest Dunes (Weiskopf Course) Roscommon, Michigan (m)

56. Sand Hollow Resort (Championship) Hurricane, Utah (m)

57. Old Waverly GC West Point, Mississippi (m)

58. Rustic Canyon Moorpark, California (m)

59. Cog Hill (No.4-Dubsdread) Lemont, Illinois (m)

60. Caledonia Golf & Fish Club Pawleys Island, South Carolina (m)

61. Whistling Straits (Irish) Mosel, Wisconsin (m)

62. French Lick Resort (Pete Dye) French Lick, Indiana (m)

63. Giants Ridge (Quarry) Biwabik, Minnesota (m)

64. Black Diamond Ranch (Quarry) Lecanto, Florida (m)

65. We-Ko-Pa (Saguaro) Fort McDowell, Arizona (m)

66. Keswick Hall and Golf Club (Full Cry) Keswick, Virgina (m)

67. Trump National Doral Miami (The Blue Monster) Doral, Florida (m)

68. Atlantic City CC Northfield, New Jersey (c)

69. Linville GC Linville, North Carolina (c)

70. Cape Cod National Brewster, Massachusetts (m)

71. Bulle Rock Havre de Grace, Maryland (m)

72. Trump Golf Links Ferry Point, New York (m)

73. Golden Horseshoe (Gold) Williamsburg, Virginia (m).

74. Cascata Boulder City, Nevada (m)

75. CordeValle San Martin, California (m)

76. Tetherow Bend, Oregon (m)

77. Quintero GC Peoria, Arizona (m)

78. Pronghorn (Nicklaus) Bend, Oregon (m)

79. The Rawls Course at Texas Tech Lubbock, Texas (m)

80. Black Jack’s Crossing Lajitas, Texas (m)

81. Bay Hill Club & Lodge Orlando, Florida (m)

82. Pine Dunes Resort & Golf Club Frankston, Texas (m)

83. The Broadmoor (East) Colorado Springs, Colorado (c)

84. Tobacco Road Sanford, North Carolina (m)

85. Princeville Makai Kauai, Hawaii (m)

86. The Wilderness at Fortune Bay Tower, Minnesota (m)

87. Mauna Kea Beach Hotel GC Kona, Hawaii (m)

88. Ritz-Carlton Golf Club at Dove Mountain (Saguaro/Tortolita) Marana, Arizona (m)

89. Buffalo Ridge Springs Hollister, Montana (m)

90. Salish Cliffs Shelton, Washington (m)

91. Wickenburg Ranch Wickenburg, Arizona (m)

92. PGA West (Stadium) La Quinta, California (m)

93. SentryWorld Stevens Point, Wisconsin (m)

94. FarmLinks at Pursell Farms Sylacauga, Alabama (m)

95. Gull Lake View GC & Resort (Stoatin Brae) Augusta, Michigan (m)

96. Barona Creek Lakeside, California (m)

97. Wolf Creek Mesquite, Nevada (m)

98. Innisbrook (Copperhead) Tarpon Springs, Florida (m)

99. Links at Spanish Bay Pebble Beach, California (m)

100. Nemacolin Woodlands (Mystic Rock) Farmington, Pennsylvania (m)