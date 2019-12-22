Memorable golf quotes of the decade

There is no denying that the last decade has been great for the game of golf.

From 2010-19 golf fans saw the emergence of generational stars like Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka, Tiger Woods’ grand return, countless rules violations and controversies, the first-ever women’s event at historic Augusta National, some unforgettable shots and legendary moments in majors and team competitions.

And every one of those events produced memorable quotes that true fans of the game will remember forever.

Check out the best quotes from the last decade, broken up by year, and send us any that we may have missed.