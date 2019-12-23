Golfweek's Best 2019: Private courses, state by state

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Cypress Point Club, Pebble Beach, Calif.; No. 2 on Golfweek’s Best: Classic Courses, 2016 Cypress Point Club

These are the top courses in Golfweek’s Best 2019 list of private courses, listed state by state.

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.

Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.

Editor’s note: (m) Modern, 1960 and after; (c) Classic, before 1960. If there is a number in the parenthesis, that indicates where that course ranks among Golfweek’s Best list of either modern or classic courses.

Alabama

A view of the 13th hole at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama. (Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)

1. Shoal Creek, Birmingham (No. 83 m)

2. Country Club of Birmingham (West), Birmingham (c)

3. The Ledges, Huntsville (m)

4. Old Overton, Birmingham (m)

5. Steelwood CC, Loxley (m)

Arizona

The eighth hole during the final round at the 2019 U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur at Forest Highlands Golf Club in Flagstaff, Arizona. (Photo by USGA/Darren Carroll)

1. Estancia, Scottsdale (No. 30 m)

2. Desert Forest GC, Carefree (No. 48 m)

3. The Rim, Payson (No. 75 m)

4. Forest Highlands (Canyon), Flagstaff (No. 90 m)

5. Stone Canyon, Tucson (m)

6. Whisper Rock (Upper), Scottsdale (m)

7. Whisper Rock (Lower), Scottsdale (m)

8. Desert Highlands, Scottsdale (m)

9. Forest Highlands (Meadow), Flagstaff (m)

10. Troon Golf & Country Club, Scottsdale (m)

Arkansas

The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Walt Beazley/Razorbacks Athletics Communications)

1. Alotian Club, Roland (No. 15 m)

2. Texarkana CC, Texarkana (c)

3. The Blessings, Fayetteville (m)

4. Hardscrabble CC, Fort Smith (c)

5. Chenal CC (Founders), Little Rock (m)

California

Cypress Point Club, Pebble Beach, Calif.; No. 2 on Golfweek’s Best: Classic Courses, 2016

Cypress Point Club in Pebble Beach, California.

1. Cypress Point Club, Pebble Beach (No. 2 c)

2. Los Angeles CC (North), Los Angeles (No. 15 c)

3. San Francisco GC, San Francisco (No. 16 c)

4. Riviera CC, Pacific Palisades (No. 18 c)

5. Olympic Club (Lake), San Francisco (No. 35 c)

6. California Golf Club, South San Francisco (No. 36 c)

7. Valley Club of Montecito, Santa Barbara (No. 38 c)

 8. Monterey Peninsula CC (Shore), Pebble Beach (No. 34 m)

9. Bel-Air CC, Los Angeles (No. 66 c)

10. Martis Camp, Truckee (No. 62 m)

Colorado

Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colorado. (USGA/Chris Keane)

1. Ballyneal, Holyoke (No. 4 m)

2. Colorado GC, Parker (No. 35 m)

3. Castle Pines, Castle Rock (No. 55 m)

4. Cherry Hills CC, Englewood (No. 89 c)

5. Country Club of the Rockies, Edwards (m)

6. Maroon Creek, Aspen (m)

7. Roaring Fork Club, Basalt (m)

8. Ravenna GC, Littleton (m)

9. Sanctuary GC, Sedalia (m)

10. Glacier Club (Mountain), Durango (m)

Connecticut

The Course at Yale in New Haven, Connecticut.

1. The Course at Yale, New Haven (No. 53 c)

2. CC of Fairfield, Fairfield (No. 97 c)

3. Stanwich Club, Greenwich (m)

4. Tamarack, Greenwich (c)

5. Wee Burn, Darien (c)

Delaware

Phil Mickelson follows his drive from the 16th tee of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore Course during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The 16th hole of the Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

1. Bidermann GC, Wilmington (m)

2. Wilmington CC (South), Wilmington (m)

3. Fieldstone GC, Greenville (m)

4. The Peninsula Golf Course, Millsboro (m)

5. Rehoboth Beach CC, Rehoboth (m)

Florida

General view of Seminole Golf Course and Club taken in Juno Beach, Florida. (Brian Morgan/Getty Images)

1. Seminole GC, North Palm Beach (No. 13 c)

2. Calusa Pines, Naples (No. 25 m)

3. Mountain Lake, Lake Wales (No. 69 c)

4. Johns Island (West), Vero Beach (No. 73 m)

5. Indian Creek GC, Miami Beach (No. 96 c)

6. Jupiter Hills Club (Hills), Tequesta (No. 96 m) 7. Concession GC, Bradenton (m)

8. High Ridge CC, Lantana (m)

9. Naples National GC, Naples (m)

10. Pine Tree CC, Boynton Beach (m)

Georgia

A general view of the Hogan Bridge on the 12th hole at Augusta National in Augusta, Georgia. (Rob Schumacher, USA TODAY Sports)

1. Augusta National GC, Augusta (No. 4 c)

2. Peachtree, Atlanta (No. 22 c)

3. Augusta CC, Augusta (No. 74 c)

4. East Lake GC, Atlanta (No. 78 c)

5. Cuscowilla GC, Eatonton (m) • p. 37

6. Ocean Forest GC, Sea Island (m)

7. Frederica GC, St. Simons Island (m)

8. Atlanta Athletic Club (Highlands), Johns Creek (m)

9. The Farm GC, Rocky Face (m)

10. Ford Plantation, Richmond Hill (m)

Hawaii

No. 11 at Hokuli’a in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.

1. Nanea Golf Club, Kona (No. 27 m)

2. Kukio Golf & Beach Club, Kailua-Kona, (m)

3. Kukuiula, Koloa (m)

4. King Kamehameha, Maui (m)

5. Hokulia, Kailua-Kona (m)

Idaho

No. 1 at Huntsman Springs in Arrowpoint, Idaho.

1. Gozzer Ranch GC, Arrowpoint (m)

2. Huntsman Springs, Driggs (m)

3. Black Rock, Coeur d’Alene (m)

4. Rock Creek Club of Idaho (m)

5. Blue Lakes CC, Twin Falls (c)

Illinois

USGA Chicago Golf Club

Chicago Golf Club in Wheaton, Illinois. (USGA)

1. Chicago Golf Club, Wheaton (No. 10 c)

2. Shoreacres, Lake Bluff (No. 19 c)

3. Olympia Fields CC (North), Olympia Fields (No. 54 c)

4. Old Elm, Highland Park (No. 61 c)

5. Butler National GC, Oak Brook (No. 59 m)

6. Black Sheep GC, Sugar Grove (No. 71 m)

7. Medinah No. 3, Medinah (No. 85 c)

8. Skokie CC, Glencoe (No. 92 c)

9. Beverly CC, Chicago (c)

10. Chicago Highlands, Westchester (m)

Indiana

No. 12 at Sycamore Hills Golf Club in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

1. Victoria National, Newburgh (No. 72 m)

2. Crooked Stick, Carmel (No. 79 m)

3. Sycamore Hills GC, Fort Wayne (m)

4. Sagamore GC, Noblesville (m)

5. Broadmoor CC, Indianapolis (c)

Iowa

The Wakonda Club in Des Moines, Iowa.

1. Cedar Rapids CC, Cedar Rapids (No. 83 c)

2. Harvester, Rhodes (m)

3. Davenport CC, Pleasant Valley (c)

4. Wakonda Club, Des Moines (c)

5. Glen Oaks GC, Des Moines (m) 

Kansas

The No. 1 fairway at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas.

1. Prairie Dunes CC, Hutchinson (No. 12 c)

2. Flint Hills National, Andover (m)

3. Shadow Glen GC, Olathe (m)

4. Kansas City CC, Mission Hills (c)

5. Wolf Creek, Olathe (m)

Kentucky

The 18th hole at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. (Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports)

1. Valhalla GC, Louisville (No. 76 m)

2. Olde Stone, Bowling Green (m)

3. Idle Hour CC, Lexington (c)

4. Audubon CC, Louisville (c)

5. Hurstbourne CC, Louisville (m)

Louisiana

The 15th hole at the English Turn Golf & Country Club in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

1. Squire Creek, Choudrant (m)

2. Baton Rouge CC, Baton Rouge (c)

3. Country Club of Louisiana, Baton Rouge (m)

4. New Orleans CC, New Orleans (c)

5. Metairie CC, Metairie (c)

Maine

Reese McFarlane at Portland Country Club in Falmouth, Maine. (Ben McCanna/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

1. Portland CC, Falmouth (c)

2. Cape Arundel GC, Kennebunkport (c)

3. Penobscot Valley CC, Bangor (c)

4. York Golf & Tennis Club, York (c)

5. The Woodlands Club, Falmouth (c)

Maryland

The clubhouse on the 10th hole tee box at Congressional Country Club (Blue) in Bethesda, Maryland. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

1. Baltimore CC (East), Timonium (No. 40 c)

2. Congressional CC (Blue), Bethesda (No. 84 c)

3. Caves Valley GC, Owings (m)

4. Chevy Chase CC, Chevy Chase (c)

5. Columbia CC, Chevy Chase (c)

6. Woodmont CC (North), Rockville (c)

7. Congressional CC (Gold), Bethesda (m)

8. Four Streams, Beallsville (m)

9. TPC Potomac, Potomac (m)

10. Burning Tree GC, Bethesda (c)

Massachusetts

The 10th hole at the Boston Golf Club in Hingham, Massachusetts. (Essdras M Suarez/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

1. The Country Club (Composite), Brookline (No. 26 c)

2. Old Sandwich Golf Club, Plymouth (No. 20 m)

3. Myopia Hunt Club, Hamilton (No. 34 c)

4. Boston Golf Club, Hingham (No. 26 m)

5. Essex Country Club, Manchester-by-the-Sea (No. 43 c)

6. Eastward Ho!, Chatham (No. 45 c)

7. Kittansett Club, Marion (No. 48 c)

8. Whitinsville Golf Club, Whitinsville (No. 55 c)

9. Salem CC, Peabody (No. 71 c)

10. Sankaty Head GC, Slasconset (No. 88 c)

Michigan 

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 21: Curtis Luck from Australia hits his approach shot to the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Amateur Championship played on the South Course of Oakland Hills Country Club on August 21, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The 18th hole at Oakland Hills Country Club (South Course) in Detroit, Michigan. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

1. Crystal Downs, Frankfort (No. 11 c)

2. Oakland Hills (South), Bloomfield Hills (No. 21 c)

3. Kingsley Club, Kingsley (No. 23 m)

4. Dunes Club, New Buffalo (No. 39 m)

5. Franklin Hills, Franklin (No. 72 c)

6. Indianwood CC (Old), Lake Orion (No. 91 c)

7. Lost Dunes, Bridgman (m)

8. Meadowbrook CC, Northville (c)

9. Orchard Lake Country Club, Orchard Lake (c)

10. Point O’Woods, Benton Harbor (c)

Minnesota 

The 16th hole at Hazeltine National in Chaska, Minnesota.

1. Interlachen CC, Edina (No. 57 c)

2. Spring Hill, Orono (No. 57 m)

3. White Bear Yacht Club, White Bear Lake (No. 68 c)

4. Hazeltine National GC, Chaska (No. 93 m)

5. Minikahda Club, Minneapolis (No. 100 c)

6. Windsong Farms, Independence (m)

7. Northland CC, Duluth (c)

8. Golden Valley GC, Golden Valley (c)

9. Minneapolis GC, Minneapolis (c)

10. Somerby Golf Club, Byron (m)

Mississippi

A view of the clubhouse at The Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. (Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

1. Annandale GC, Madison (m)

2. Country Club of Jackson, Jackson (m)

3. Hattiesburg CC, Hattiesburg (m)

4. Reunion G&CC, Madison (m)

5. Canebrake GC, Hattiesburg (m)

Missouri

The sixth hole at Bellerive Country Club in Creve Couer, Missouri. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

1. St. Louis CC, St. Louis (No. 52 c)

2. Bellerive GC, Creve Couer (m)

3. Dalhousie Golf Club, Cape Girardeau (m)

4. Old Warson CC, Ladue (c)

5. Boone Valley GC, Augusta (m)

Montana

Rock Creek Cattle Company in Deer Lodge, Montana. Course ranked No. 1

Rock Creek Cattle Company in Deer Lodge, Montana.

1. Rock Creek Cattle Company, Deer Lodge (No. 17 m)

2. The Stock Farm, Hamilton (m)

3. Iron Horse GC, Whitefish (m)

4. The Wilderness Club, Eureka (m)

5. Black Bull GC, Bozeman (m)

Nebraska

Sand Hills Golf Club in Mullen, Nebraska.

1. Sand Hills GC, Mullen (No. 1 m)

2. Dismal River Club (Doak), Mullen (No. 31 m)

3. Omaha CC, Omaha (m)

4. Dismal River Club (Nicklaus), Mullen (m)

5. ArborLinks GC, Nebraska City (m)

Nevada

No. 9 at Southern Highlands Golf Club in Las Vegas, NEvada.

1. Clear Creek, Tahoe (No. 87 m)

2. Southern Highlands, Las Vegas (m)

3. Golf Club at SouthShore, Henderson (m)

4. Montreux, Reno (m)

5. TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas (m)

New Hampshire

Beau Hossler plays the 10th hole at the Golf Club of New England in Stratham, New Hampshire. (AP Photo/Jim Cole)

1. Golf Club of New England, Greenland (m)

2. Bald Peak Colony Club, Melvin Village (c)

3. Baker Hill GC, Newbury (m)

4. Montcalm GC, Enfield (m)

5. Lake Winnipesaukee, New Durham (m)

 New Jersey

The view from the 10th hole at Pine Valley Golf Club in Pine Valley, New Jersey.

1. Pine Valley GC, Pine Valley (No. 1 c)

2. Somerset Hills CC, Bernardsville (No. 24 c)

3. Plainfield CC, Edison (No. 27 c)

4. Galloway National GC, Galloway Township (No. 32 m)

5. Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower), Springfield (No. 44 c)

6. Ridgewood CC (Championship), Paramus (No. 56 c)

7. Baltusrol Golf Club (Upper), Springfield (No. 59 c)

8. Bayonne GC, Bayonne (No. 61 m)

9. Hollywood GC, Deal (No. 81 c)

10. Hidden Creek, Egg Harbor Township (No. 80 m)

New Mexico

President George W. Bush at the Las Campanas in Santa Fe, New Mexico. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

1. Rainmakers GC, Ruidoso (m)

2. Las Campanas (Sunset), Santa Fe (m)

3. Las Campanas (Sunrise), Santa Fe (m)

4. Albuquerque CC, Albuquerque (c)

5. Four Hills CC, Albuquerque (m)

New York

SOUTHAMPTON, NY - JUNE 17: Justin Rose of England plays a shot on the first green during the final round of the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 17, 2018 in Southampton, New York. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The first hole at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

1. Shinnecock Hills, Southampton (No. 3 c)

2. National Golf Links of America, Southampton (No. 5 c)

3. Fishers Island GC, Fishers Island (No. 9 c)

4. Friar’s Head, Baiting Hollow (No. 3 m)

5. Winged Foot GC (West), Mamaroneck (No. 17 c)

6. Sebonack GC, Southampton (No. 6 m)

7. Garden City Golf Club, Garden City (No. 28 c)

8. Winged Foot GC (East), Mamaroneck (No. 29 c)

9. Quaker Ridge, Scarsdale (No. 31 c)

10. Maidstone Club, East Hampton (No. 33 c)

North Carolina

The par-4 ninth at Wade Hampton Golf Club in Cashiers, North Carolina.

1. Wade Hampton Club, Cashiers (No. 10 m)

2. Old Town Club, Winston-Salem (No. 23 c)

3. Mountaintop, Cashiers (No. 52 m)

4. Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte (No. 60 m)

5. Grandfather G&CC, Linville (No. 68 m)

6. Diamond Creek GC, Banner Elk (No. 78 m)

7. Roaring Gap Club, Roaring Gap (No. 82 c)

8. Charlotte CC, Charlotte (No. 94 c)

9. Eagle Point Club, Wilmington (m)

10. Forest Creek Club (North), Pinehurst (m)

North Dakota

1. Minot CC, Minot (m)

2. Fargo CC, Fargo (c)

3. Grand Forks CC, Grand Forks (m)

Ohio

View from the fifth hole at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)

1. Camargo Club, Indian Hill (No. 20 c)

2. Muirfield Village GC, Dublin (No. 11 m)

3. The Golf Club, New Albany (No. 12 m)

4. Inverness Club, Toledo (No. 47 c)

5. Scioto CC, Columbus (No. 50 c)

6. Brookside CC, Canton (No. 60 c)

7. Double Eagle GC, Galena (No. 53 m)

8. Canterbury Golf Club, Beachwood (No. 63 c)

9. Moraine CC, Dayton (No. 77 c)

10. NCR CC (South), Kettering (No. 86 c)

Oklahoma

View from the fourth green at Oak Tree National in Edmond, Oklahoma. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

1. Southern Hills, Tulsa (No. 32 c)

2. Oak Tree National, Edmond (No. 41 m)

3. Patriot GC, Owasso (No. 95 m)

4. Gaillardia CC, Oklahoma City (m)

5. Golf Club of Oklahoma, Broken Arrow (m)

Oregon

Aerial view of Eugene Country Club in Eugene, Oregon.

1. Pronghorn (Fazio), Bend (No. 58 m)

2. Eugene CC, Eugene (No. 97 m)

3. Waverly CC, Portland (c)

4. Pumpkin Ridge GC (Witch Hollow), North Plains (m)

5. Tetherow, Bend (m)

Pennsylvania

The church pew bunkers at Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

1. Oakmont CC, Oakmont (No. 6 c)

2. Merion Golf Club (East), Ardmore (No. 7 c)

3. Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon), Flourtown (No. 30 c)

4. Aronimink GC, Newtown Square (No. 64 c)

5. Fox Chapel GC, Pittsburgh (No. 67 c)

6. Laurel Valley GC, Ligonier (No. 70 c)

7. Lancaster CC, Lancaster (No. 73 c)

8. Country Club of Scranton, Scranton (No. 90 c)

9. Rolling Green Golf Club, Springfield (c)

10. Stonewall Links (Old), Elverson (m)

Rhode Island

The bridge at No. 7 at Rhode Island Country Club in Barrington, Rhode Island.

1. Newport Country Club, Newport (No. 41 c)

2. Wannamoisett CC, Rumford (No. 46 c)

3. Shelter Harbor Golf Club, Westerly (No. 64 m)

4. Misquamicut GC, Westerly (No. 99 c)

5. Rhode Island CC, Barrington (c)

South Carolina

The ninth hole of the Dye Course of Colleton River Plantation in Bluffton, South Carolina.(USGA/ Russell Kirk)

1. Yeaman’s Hall Club, Charleston (No. 42 c)

2. Cherokee Plantation, Yemassee (m)

3. Colleton River (Dye), Bluffton (m)

4. Long Cove, Hilton Head (m)

5. Secession GC, Gibbes Island (m)

6. Sage Valley GC, Graniteville (m)

7. Kiawah Island Club (Cassique), Kiawah Island (m)

8. Spring Island’s Old Tabby Links, Okatie (m)

9. The Cliffs at Mountain Park, Travelers Rest (m)

10. Palmetto Golf Club, Aiken (c) 

South Dakota

The 10th hole at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

1. Sutton Bay, Onida (No. 70 m)

2. Dakota Dunes GC, Dakota Dunes (m)

3. Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls (c)

Tennessee

No. 11 at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, Tennessee.

1. Honors Course, Ooltewah (No. 19 m)

2. Holston Hills CC, Knoxville (No. 95 c)

3. Golf Club of Tennessee, Kingston Springs (m)

4. Spring Creek Ranch, Collierville (m)

5. Chattanooga G&CC, Chattanooga (c)

Texas

Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas.

1. Whispering Pines, Trinity (No. 24 m)

2. Dallas National GC, Dallas (No. 40 m)

3. Bluejack National, Montgomery (No. 47 m)

4. Colonial CC, Fort Worth (No. 66 c)

5. Brook Hollow GC, Dallas (No. 98 c)

6. Austin Golf Club, Spicewood (No. 98 m)

7. Boot Ranch GC, Fredericksburg (m)

8. Trinity Forest GC, Dallas (m)

9. Club at Carlton Woods (Fazio), The Woodlands (m)

10. Spanish Oaks Golf Club, Bee Cave (m)

Utah

Victory Ranch Club has more than 400 feet of elevation change.

Victory Ranch Golf Club in Kamas, Utah.

1. Talisker Club at Tuhaye, Tuhaye (m)

2. Victory Ranch GC, Kamas (m)

3. Promontory (Painted Valley), Park City (m)

4. Glenwild GC, Park City (m)

5. The Country Club, Salt Lake City (c)

Vermont

Fairway at Ekwanok Country Club in Manchester, Vermont. (John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

1. Ekwanok Country Club, Manchester (c)

2. Quechee Club (Highland), Quechee (m)

3. Country Club of Vermont, Waterbury Center (m)

4. Burlington CC, Burlington (c)

 5. Vermont National, Burlington (m)

Virginia

Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke, Virginia.

1. Kinloch Golf Club, Richmond (No. 21 m)

2. Olde Farm, Bristol (No. 51 m)

3. Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Lake Manassas (No. 74 m)

4. The Virginian, Bristol (m)

5. Ballyhack GC, Roanoke (m)

Washington

Sahalee Country Club in Redmond, Washington.

1. Aldarra Golf Club, Sammamish (m)

2. Suncadia (Tumble Creek), Roslyn (m)

3. Inglewood GC, Kenmore (c)

4. Sahalee CC (South/North), Redmond (m)

5. Tacoma Golf & CC, Tacoma (c)

West Virginia

Pikewood National Golf Club in Morgantown, West Virginia.

1. Pete Dye GC, Bridgeport (No. 16 m)

2. Pikewood National GC, Morgantown (No. 18 m)

3. Greenbrier Sporting Club (Snead), White Sulphur Springs (m)

4. Williams GC, Weirton (c)

5. Moundsville GC, Moundsville (c)

Wisconsin

1. Milwaukee Country Club, Milwaukee (No. 49 c)

2. Blue Mound CC, Milwaukee (c)

3. Oneida G&CC, Green Bay (c)

4. Green Bay CC, Green Bay (m)

5. West Bend CC, West Bend (c)

Wyoming

No. 12 at Shooting Star Golf Club in Teton Village, Wyoming.

1. Shooting Star GC, Teton Village (No. 46 m)

2. Snake River Sporting Club, Jackson (m)

3. Powder Horn GC, Sheridan (m)

4. Three Creek Ranch, Jackson (m)

5. The Golf Club at Devils Tower, Hulett (m)

