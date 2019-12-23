Golfweek's Best 2019: Private courses, state by state

These are the top courses in Golfweek’s Best 2019 list of private courses, listed state by state.

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course.

Those overall ratings on each course are averaged together to produce a final rating for each course. Then each course is ranked against other courses in its state, or nationally, to produce the final rankings.

Editor’s note: (m) Modern, 1960 and after; (c) Classic, before 1960. If there is a number in the parenthesis, that indicates where that course ranks among Golfweek’s Best list of either modern or classic courses.

Alabama

1. Shoal Creek, Birmingham (No. 83 m)

2. Country Club of Birmingham (West), Birmingham (c)

3. The Ledges, Huntsville (m)

4. Old Overton, Birmingham (m)

5. Steelwood CC, Loxley (m)

Arizona

1. Estancia, Scottsdale (No. 30 m)

2. Desert Forest GC, Carefree (No. 48 m)

3. The Rim, Payson (No. 75 m)

4. Forest Highlands (Canyon), Flagstaff (No. 90 m)

5. Stone Canyon, Tucson (m)

6. Whisper Rock (Upper), Scottsdale (m)

7. Whisper Rock (Lower), Scottsdale (m)

8. Desert Highlands, Scottsdale (m)

9. Forest Highlands (Meadow), Flagstaff (m)

10. Troon Golf & Country Club, Scottsdale (m)

Arkansas

1. Alotian Club, Roland (No. 15 m)

2. Texarkana CC, Texarkana (c)

3. The Blessings, Fayetteville (m)

4. Hardscrabble CC, Fort Smith (c)

5. Chenal CC (Founders), Little Rock (m)

California

1. Cypress Point Club, Pebble Beach (No. 2 c)

2. Los Angeles CC (North), Los Angeles (No. 15 c)

3. San Francisco GC, San Francisco (No. 16 c)

4. Riviera CC, Pacific Palisades (No. 18 c)

5. Olympic Club (Lake), San Francisco (No. 35 c)

6. California Golf Club, South San Francisco (No. 36 c)

7. Valley Club of Montecito, Santa Barbara (No. 38 c)

8. Monterey Peninsula CC (Shore), Pebble Beach (No. 34 m)

9. Bel-Air CC, Los Angeles (No. 66 c)

10. Martis Camp, Truckee (No. 62 m)

Colorado

1. Ballyneal, Holyoke (No. 4 m)

2. Colorado GC, Parker (No. 35 m)

3. Castle Pines, Castle Rock (No. 55 m)

4. Cherry Hills CC, Englewood (No. 89 c)

5. Country Club of the Rockies, Edwards (m)

6. Maroon Creek, Aspen (m)

7. Roaring Fork Club, Basalt (m)

8. Ravenna GC, Littleton (m)

9. Sanctuary GC, Sedalia (m)

10. Glacier Club (Mountain), Durango (m)

Connecticut

1. The Course at Yale, New Haven (No. 53 c)

2. CC of Fairfield, Fairfield (No. 97 c)

3. Stanwich Club, Greenwich (m)

4. Tamarack, Greenwich (c)

5. Wee Burn, Darien (c)

Delaware

1. Bidermann GC, Wilmington (m)

2. Wilmington CC (South), Wilmington (m)

3. Fieldstone GC, Greenville (m)

4. The Peninsula Golf Course, Millsboro (m)

5. Rehoboth Beach CC, Rehoboth (m)

Florida

1. Seminole GC, North Palm Beach (No. 13 c)

2. Calusa Pines, Naples (No. 25 m)

3. Mountain Lake, Lake Wales (No. 69 c)

4. Johns Island (West), Vero Beach (No. 73 m)

5. Indian Creek GC, Miami Beach (No. 96 c)

6. Jupiter Hills Club (Hills), Tequesta (No. 96 m) 7. Concession GC, Bradenton (m)

8. High Ridge CC, Lantana (m)

9. Naples National GC, Naples (m)

10. Pine Tree CC, Boynton Beach (m)

Georgia

1. Augusta National GC, Augusta (No. 4 c)

2. Peachtree, Atlanta (No. 22 c)

3. Augusta CC, Augusta (No. 74 c)

4. East Lake GC, Atlanta (No. 78 c)

5. Cuscowilla GC, Eatonton (m) • p. 37

6. Ocean Forest GC, Sea Island (m)

7. Frederica GC, St. Simons Island (m)

8. Atlanta Athletic Club (Highlands), Johns Creek (m)

9. The Farm GC, Rocky Face (m)

10. Ford Plantation, Richmond Hill (m)

Hawaii

1. Nanea Golf Club, Kona (No. 27 m)

2. Kukio Golf & Beach Club, Kailua-Kona, (m)

3. Kukuiula, Koloa (m)

4. King Kamehameha, Maui (m)

5. Hokulia, Kailua-Kona (m)

Idaho

1. Gozzer Ranch GC, Arrowpoint (m)

2. Huntsman Springs, Driggs (m)

3. Black Rock, Coeur d’Alene (m)

4. Rock Creek Club of Idaho (m)

5. Blue Lakes CC, Twin Falls (c)

Illinois

1. Chicago Golf Club, Wheaton (No. 10 c)

2. Shoreacres, Lake Bluff (No. 19 c)

3. Olympia Fields CC (North), Olympia Fields (No. 54 c)

4. Old Elm, Highland Park (No. 61 c)

5. Butler National GC, Oak Brook (No. 59 m)

6. Black Sheep GC, Sugar Grove (No. 71 m)

7. Medinah No. 3, Medinah (No. 85 c)

8. Skokie CC, Glencoe (No. 92 c)

9. Beverly CC, Chicago (c)

10. Chicago Highlands, Westchester (m)

Indiana

1. Victoria National, Newburgh (No. 72 m)

2. Crooked Stick, Carmel (No. 79 m)

3. Sycamore Hills GC, Fort Wayne (m)

4. Sagamore GC, Noblesville (m)

5. Broadmoor CC, Indianapolis (c)

Iowa

1. Cedar Rapids CC, Cedar Rapids (No. 83 c)

2. Harvester, Rhodes (m)

3. Davenport CC, Pleasant Valley (c)

4. Wakonda Club, Des Moines (c)

5. Glen Oaks GC, Des Moines (m)

Kansas

1. Prairie Dunes CC, Hutchinson (No. 12 c)

2. Flint Hills National, Andover (m)

3. Shadow Glen GC, Olathe (m)

4. Kansas City CC, Mission Hills (c)

5. Wolf Creek, Olathe (m)

Kentucky

1. Valhalla GC, Louisville (No. 76 m)

2. Olde Stone, Bowling Green (m)

3. Idle Hour CC, Lexington (c)

4. Audubon CC, Louisville (c)

5. Hurstbourne CC, Louisville (m)

Louisiana

1. Squire Creek, Choudrant (m)

2. Baton Rouge CC, Baton Rouge (c)

3. Country Club of Louisiana, Baton Rouge (m)

4. New Orleans CC, New Orleans (c)

5. Metairie CC, Metairie (c)

Maine

1. Portland CC, Falmouth (c)

2. Cape Arundel GC, Kennebunkport (c)

3. Penobscot Valley CC, Bangor (c)

4. York Golf & Tennis Club, York (c)

5. The Woodlands Club, Falmouth (c)

Maryland

1. Baltimore CC (East), Timonium (No. 40 c)

2. Congressional CC (Blue), Bethesda (No. 84 c)

3. Caves Valley GC, Owings (m)

4. Chevy Chase CC, Chevy Chase (c)

5. Columbia CC, Chevy Chase (c)

6. Woodmont CC (North), Rockville (c)

7. Congressional CC (Gold), Bethesda (m)

8. Four Streams, Beallsville (m)

9. TPC Potomac, Potomac (m)

10. Burning Tree GC, Bethesda (c)

Massachusetts

1. The Country Club (Composite), Brookline (No. 26 c)

2. Old Sandwich Golf Club, Plymouth (No. 20 m)

3. Myopia Hunt Club, Hamilton (No. 34 c)

4. Boston Golf Club, Hingham (No. 26 m)

5. Essex Country Club, Manchester-by-the-Sea (No. 43 c)

6. Eastward Ho!, Chatham (No. 45 c)

7. Kittansett Club, Marion (No. 48 c)

8. Whitinsville Golf Club, Whitinsville (No. 55 c)

9. Salem CC, Peabody (No. 71 c)

10. Sankaty Head GC, Slasconset (No. 88 c)

Michigan

1. Crystal Downs, Frankfort (No. 11 c)

2. Oakland Hills (South), Bloomfield Hills (No. 21 c)

3. Kingsley Club, Kingsley (No. 23 m)

4. Dunes Club, New Buffalo (No. 39 m)

5. Franklin Hills, Franklin (No. 72 c)

6. Indianwood CC (Old), Lake Orion (No. 91 c)

7. Lost Dunes, Bridgman (m)

8. Meadowbrook CC, Northville (c)

9. Orchard Lake Country Club, Orchard Lake (c)

10. Point O’Woods, Benton Harbor (c)

Minnesota

1. Interlachen CC, Edina (No. 57 c)

2. Spring Hill, Orono (No. 57 m)

3. White Bear Yacht Club, White Bear Lake (No. 68 c)

4. Hazeltine National GC, Chaska (No. 93 m)

5. Minikahda Club, Minneapolis (No. 100 c)

6. Windsong Farms, Independence (m)

7. Northland CC, Duluth (c)

8. Golden Valley GC, Golden Valley (c)

9. Minneapolis GC, Minneapolis (c)

10. Somerby Golf Club, Byron (m)

Mississippi

1. Annandale GC, Madison (m)

2. Country Club of Jackson, Jackson (m)

3. Hattiesburg CC, Hattiesburg (m)

4. Reunion G&CC, Madison (m)

5. Canebrake GC, Hattiesburg (m)

Missouri

1. St. Louis CC, St. Louis (No. 52 c)

2. Bellerive GC, Creve Couer (m)

3. Dalhousie Golf Club, Cape Girardeau (m)

4. Old Warson CC, Ladue (c)

5. Boone Valley GC, Augusta (m)

Montana

1. Rock Creek Cattle Company, Deer Lodge (No. 17 m)

2. The Stock Farm, Hamilton (m)

3. Iron Horse GC, Whitefish (m)

4. The Wilderness Club, Eureka (m)

5. Black Bull GC, Bozeman (m)

Nebraska

1. Sand Hills GC, Mullen (No. 1 m)

2. Dismal River Club (Doak), Mullen (No. 31 m)

3. Omaha CC, Omaha (m)

4. Dismal River Club (Nicklaus), Mullen (m)

5. ArborLinks GC, Nebraska City (m)

Nevada

1. Clear Creek, Tahoe (No. 87 m)

2. Southern Highlands, Las Vegas (m)

3. Golf Club at SouthShore, Henderson (m)

4. Montreux, Reno (m)

5. TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas (m)

New Hampshire

1. Golf Club of New England, Greenland (m)

2. Bald Peak Colony Club, Melvin Village (c)

3. Baker Hill GC, Newbury (m)

4. Montcalm GC, Enfield (m)

5. Lake Winnipesaukee, New Durham (m)

New Jersey

1. Pine Valley GC, Pine Valley (No. 1 c)

2. Somerset Hills CC, Bernardsville (No. 24 c)

3. Plainfield CC, Edison (No. 27 c)

4. Galloway National GC, Galloway Township (No. 32 m)

5. Baltusrol Golf Club (Lower), Springfield (No. 44 c)

6. Ridgewood CC (Championship), Paramus (No. 56 c)

7. Baltusrol Golf Club (Upper), Springfield (No. 59 c)

8. Bayonne GC, Bayonne (No. 61 m)

9. Hollywood GC, Deal (No. 81 c)

10. Hidden Creek, Egg Harbor Township (No. 80 m)

New Mexico

1. Rainmakers GC, Ruidoso (m)

2. Las Campanas (Sunset), Santa Fe (m)

3. Las Campanas (Sunrise), Santa Fe (m)

4. Albuquerque CC, Albuquerque (c)

5. Four Hills CC, Albuquerque (m)

New York

1. Shinnecock Hills, Southampton (No. 3 c)

2. National Golf Links of America, Southampton (No. 5 c)

3. Fishers Island GC, Fishers Island (No. 9 c)

4. Friar’s Head, Baiting Hollow (No. 3 m)

5. Winged Foot GC (West), Mamaroneck (No. 17 c)

6. Sebonack GC, Southampton (No. 6 m)

7. Garden City Golf Club, Garden City (No. 28 c)

8. Winged Foot GC (East), Mamaroneck (No. 29 c)

9. Quaker Ridge, Scarsdale (No. 31 c)

10. Maidstone Club, East Hampton (No. 33 c)

North Carolina

1. Wade Hampton Club, Cashiers (No. 10 m)

2. Old Town Club, Winston-Salem (No. 23 c)

3. Mountaintop, Cashiers (No. 52 m)

4. Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte (No. 60 m)

5. Grandfather G&CC, Linville (No. 68 m)

6. Diamond Creek GC, Banner Elk (No. 78 m)

7. Roaring Gap Club, Roaring Gap (No. 82 c)

8. Charlotte CC, Charlotte (No. 94 c)

9. Eagle Point Club, Wilmington (m)

10. Forest Creek Club (North), Pinehurst (m)

North Dakota

1. Minot CC, Minot (m)

2. Fargo CC, Fargo (c)

3. Grand Forks CC, Grand Forks (m)

Ohio

1. Camargo Club, Indian Hill (No. 20 c)

2. Muirfield Village GC, Dublin (No. 11 m)

3. The Golf Club, New Albany (No. 12 m)

4. Inverness Club, Toledo (No. 47 c)

5. Scioto CC, Columbus (No. 50 c)

6. Brookside CC, Canton (No. 60 c)

7. Double Eagle GC, Galena (No. 53 m)

8. Canterbury Golf Club, Beachwood (No. 63 c)

9. Moraine CC, Dayton (No. 77 c)

10. NCR CC (South), Kettering (No. 86 c)

Oklahoma

1. Southern Hills, Tulsa (No. 32 c)

2. Oak Tree National, Edmond (No. 41 m)

3. Patriot GC, Owasso (No. 95 m)

4. Gaillardia CC, Oklahoma City (m)

5. Golf Club of Oklahoma, Broken Arrow (m)

Oregon

1. Pronghorn (Fazio), Bend (No. 58 m)

2. Eugene CC, Eugene (No. 97 m)

3. Waverly CC, Portland (c)

4. Pumpkin Ridge GC (Witch Hollow), North Plains (m)

5. Tetherow, Bend (m)

Pennsylvania

1. Oakmont CC, Oakmont (No. 6 c)

2. Merion Golf Club (East), Ardmore (No. 7 c)

3. Philadelphia Cricket Club (Wissahickon), Flourtown (No. 30 c)

4. Aronimink GC, Newtown Square (No. 64 c)

5. Fox Chapel GC, Pittsburgh (No. 67 c)

6. Laurel Valley GC, Ligonier (No. 70 c)

7. Lancaster CC, Lancaster (No. 73 c)

8. Country Club of Scranton, Scranton (No. 90 c)

9. Rolling Green Golf Club, Springfield (c)

10. Stonewall Links (Old), Elverson (m)

Rhode Island

1. Newport Country Club, Newport (No. 41 c)

2. Wannamoisett CC, Rumford (No. 46 c)

3. Shelter Harbor Golf Club, Westerly (No. 64 m)

4. Misquamicut GC, Westerly (No. 99 c)

5. Rhode Island CC, Barrington (c)

South Carolina

1. Yeaman’s Hall Club, Charleston (No. 42 c)

2. Cherokee Plantation, Yemassee (m)

3. Colleton River (Dye), Bluffton (m)

4. Long Cove, Hilton Head (m)

5. Secession GC, Gibbes Island (m)

6. Sage Valley GC, Graniteville (m)

7. Kiawah Island Club (Cassique), Kiawah Island (m)

8. Spring Island’s Old Tabby Links, Okatie (m)

9. The Cliffs at Mountain Park, Travelers Rest (m)

10. Palmetto Golf Club, Aiken (c)

South Dakota

1. Sutton Bay, Onida (No. 70 m)

2. Dakota Dunes GC, Dakota Dunes (m)

3. Minnehaha CC, Sioux Falls (c)

Tennessee

1. Honors Course, Ooltewah (No. 19 m)

2. Holston Hills CC, Knoxville (No. 95 c)

3. Golf Club of Tennessee, Kingston Springs (m)

4. Spring Creek Ranch, Collierville (m)

5. Chattanooga G&CC, Chattanooga (c)

Texas

1. Whispering Pines, Trinity (No. 24 m)

2. Dallas National GC, Dallas (No. 40 m)

3. Bluejack National, Montgomery (No. 47 m)

4. Colonial CC, Fort Worth (No. 66 c)

5. Brook Hollow GC, Dallas (No. 98 c)

6. Austin Golf Club, Spicewood (No. 98 m)

7. Boot Ranch GC, Fredericksburg (m)

8. Trinity Forest GC, Dallas (m)

9. Club at Carlton Woods (Fazio), The Woodlands (m)

10. Spanish Oaks Golf Club, Bee Cave (m)

Utah

1. Talisker Club at Tuhaye, Tuhaye (m)

2. Victory Ranch GC, Kamas (m)

3. Promontory (Painted Valley), Park City (m)

4. Glenwild GC, Park City (m)

5. The Country Club, Salt Lake City (c)

Vermont

1. Ekwanok Country Club, Manchester (c)

2. Quechee Club (Highland), Quechee (m)

3. Country Club of Vermont, Waterbury Center (m)

4. Burlington CC, Burlington (c)

5. Vermont National, Burlington (m)

Virginia

1. Kinloch Golf Club, Richmond (No. 21 m)

2. Olde Farm, Bristol (No. 51 m)

3. Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Lake Manassas (No. 74 m)

4. The Virginian, Bristol (m)

5. Ballyhack GC, Roanoke (m)

Washington

1. Aldarra Golf Club, Sammamish (m)

2. Suncadia (Tumble Creek), Roslyn (m)

3. Inglewood GC, Kenmore (c)

4. Sahalee CC (South/North), Redmond (m)

5. Tacoma Golf & CC, Tacoma (c)

West Virginia

1. Pete Dye GC, Bridgeport (No. 16 m)

2. Pikewood National GC, Morgantown (No. 18 m)

3. Greenbrier Sporting Club (Snead), White Sulphur Springs (m)

4. Williams GC, Weirton (c)

5. Moundsville GC, Moundsville (c)

Wisconsin

1. Milwaukee Country Club, Milwaukee (No. 49 c)

2. Blue Mound CC, Milwaukee (c)

3. Oneida G&CC, Green Bay (c)

4. Green Bay CC, Green Bay (m)

5. West Bend CC, West Bend (c)

Wyoming

1. Shooting Star GC, Teton Village (No. 46 m)

2. Snake River Sporting Club, Jackson (m)

3. Powder Horn GC, Sheridan (m)

4. Three Creek Ranch, Jackson (m)

5. The Golf Club at Devils Tower, Hulett (m)