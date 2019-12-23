Christmas comes early for Kevin Na with Masters invite

Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
By December 23, 2019

Christmas is still a few days away, meaning most people will need to wait another two days before opening their presents.

Kevin Na got a pretty big gift on Monday.

The 36-year-old shared a letter on his Instagram account any of us would love to receive from Fred Ridley: A cordial invitation to the 2020 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.

The four-time winner on the PGA Tour, who most recently had a dramatic victory in October at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas, has finished as high as T-12 twice at Augusta National, first in 2012 then again at 2015.

