Golfweek's Best 2019: The top-rated course in each state

Welcome to Golfweek’s annual Best.

Each spring, we publish our three major lists that are the foundation of our course-ratings program: Golfweek’s Best Classic Courses, Golfweek’s Best Modern Courses and Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play.

Here is a list, along with a picture, of the top ranked “course you can play” in each state.

The members of our course-ratings panel continually evaluate courses and rate them based on our 10 criteria. They also file a single, overall rating on each course. Based on all of those rankings, we have compiled the best courses to play at in each state.

Alabama

FarmLinks at Pursell Farms, Sylacauga, Alabama. Type: Municipal