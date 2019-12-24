TaylorMade shares footage of Christmas card shoot featuring Tiger Woods, other PGA Tour stars

Late last week TaylorMade blessed golf fans everywhere with an epic Christmas card featuring some of the PGA Tour’s best in green Christmas pajamas.
Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson were pictured alongside last season’s European Tour player of the year Jon Rahm, former World No. 1 Jason Day, Golfweek’s player of the decade Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour stars on the rise Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff.
The manufacturer doubled-down on its epic holiday card on Christmas Eve, sharing some behind-the-scenes footage of the photo shoot.
“I never thought in my life I’d be in a onesie,” said Rahm, with Johnson adding, “Now I know how my kids feel like every night.” The most-excited appeared to be Wolff.
‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all cross the course…not a creature was club twirling, not a Tiger nor Wolff… the pin flags were placed on the greens with care, with hopes that Rory and DJ would soon be there. Jon, Jason and Collin would soon be to bed, with visions of birdies and eagles dancing in their head. Drivers and wedges and putters galore, #TeamTaylorMade wishes you Merry Christmas, Happy New Year and so much more!
