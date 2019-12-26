Bud Cauley announces his Christmas engagement

It’s the season of giving – and getting engaged.

Bud Cauley is the latest Tour pro to pop the question. In an Instagram post from Dec. 25, Cauley announced, “she said yes!”

His fiancee was tagged as Kristi McDonald by fellow Tour player and good friend, Rickie Fowler. Cauley made a strong recovery on Tour last season after suffering multiple injuries in a serious car crash in 2018. In 2019, he finished T-9 at the Memorial, the tournament he played in during the week of the crash the previous year. The 29-year-old is No. 169 in the OWGR.

Cauley’s engagement came a couple weeks after Cameron Champ posted the news on Instagram of his recent engagement along with a few photos of his holiday themed proposal.

“It’s OFFICIAL!!” Champ wrote along with photos of the proposal. “You’re the woman of my dreams, my best friend, and my biggest supporter! I wouldn’t want to spend my life with anyone else but you!”

Champ didn’t identify his fiancee in the post. And while she is frequently featured in his Instagram photos, her Instagram account is never tagged.

Champ, who played golf at Texas A&M, won the Safeway Open in September.