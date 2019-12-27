Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Sentry Tournament of Champions features loaded field

By December 27, 2019 7:58 pm

Some of the PGA Tour’s best are bound for paradise.

Thirty-four winners from 2019 have officially committed to the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the Tour’s first event of the new year, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Jan. 2-5.

The loaded field features 13 of the top 30 players from the 2018-19 FedEx Cup standings, as well as seven of this year’s top 10. The field contains 15 first-time winners, the second most in tournament history after 19 competed in 2003 when the event was called the Mercedes Championships.

While the field features heavy-hitters like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson, there are a handful of big names who qualified but failed to commit, like Brook Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods.

Here’s the complete field:

Patrick Cantlay Graeme McDowell
Paul Casey Keith Mitchell
Cameron Champ Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners Sebastián Muñoz
Tyler Duncan Kevin Na
Rickie Fowler Joaquín Niemann
Dylan Frittelli Ryan Palmer
Lanto Griffin J.T. Poston
Jim Herman Jon Rahm
J.B. Holmes Chez Reavie
Max Homa Patrick Reed
Dustin Johnson Xander Schauffele
Sung Kang Justin Thomas
Kevin Kisner Brendon Todd
Matt Kuchar Martin Trainer
Nate Lashley Matthew Wolff
Adam Long Gary Woodland

