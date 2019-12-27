Sentry Tournament of Champions features loaded field

Some of the PGA Tour’s best are bound for paradise.
Thirty-four winners from 2019 have officially committed to the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the Tour’s first event of the new year, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Jan. 2-5.
The loaded field features 13 of the top 30 players from the 2018-19 FedEx Cup standings, as well as seven of this year’s top 10. The field contains 15 first-time winners, the second most in tournament history after 19 competed in 2003 when the event was called the Mercedes Championships.
While the field features heavy-hitters like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson, there are a handful of big names who qualified but failed to commit, like Brook Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods.
Here’s the complete field:
|Patrick Cantlay
|Graeme McDowell
|Paul Casey
|Keith Mitchell
|Cameron Champ
|Collin Morikawa
|Corey Conners
|Sebastián Muñoz
|Tyler Duncan
|Kevin Na
|Rickie Fowler
|Joaquín Niemann
|Dylan Frittelli
|Ryan Palmer
|Lanto Griffin
|J.T. Poston
|Jim Herman
|Jon Rahm
|J.B. Holmes
|Chez Reavie
|Max Homa
|Patrick Reed
|Dustin Johnson
|Xander Schauffele
|Sung Kang
|Justin Thomas
|Kevin Kisner
|Brendon Todd
|Matt Kuchar
|Martin Trainer
|Nate Lashley
|Matthew Wolff
|Adam Long
|Gary Woodland
