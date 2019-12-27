Sentry Tournament of Champions features loaded field

Some of the PGA Tour’s best are bound for paradise.

Thirty-four winners from 2019 have officially committed to the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions, the Tour’s first event of the new year, at the Plantation Course at Kapalua, Jan. 2-5.

The loaded field features 13 of the top 30 players from the 2018-19 FedEx Cup standings, as well as seven of this year’s top 10. The field contains 15 first-time winners, the second most in tournament history after 19 competed in 2003 when the event was called the Mercedes Championships.

While the field features heavy-hitters like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson, there are a handful of big names who qualified but failed to commit, like Brook Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods.

Here’s the complete field: