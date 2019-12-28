Where and when the pro golf tours kick off their 2020 seasons

After some down time for the holidays, the calendar will soon change to 2020 and the golf tours will return to action.

Here’s everything you need to know about when and where each professional golf tour tees it up to start the new year.

PGA Tour

What: Sentry Tournament of Champions

When: Jan 2–5

Were: Kapalua Plantation Course in Lahaina, Hawaii

Reigning champion Xander Schauffele won the 2019 title after he tied the Plantation Course record with a final round 62 to beat Gary Woodland by one shot. Both are returning to Kapalua to play alongside big names like Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas.

LPGA

What: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions

When: Jan. 17-20

Were: Four Season Golf & Sports Club Orlando in Lake Buena Vista, Florida

In 2019, Eun-Hee Ji won the inaugural event at 14 under, two strokes ahead of Mirim Lee and three ahead of Nelly Korda. Ji returns to defend her title but will face competition from No. 1 on Golfweek/Sagarin Rankings Jin Young Ko and No. 3 Korda.

LPGA: Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions field

Euro Tour

What: South African Open

When: Jan. 9-12

Were: Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa

In the first European Tour event of 2020, Louis Oosthuizen returns to Randpark Golf Club where he won last year’s title by six strokes, riding a first-round 62 through four rounds. The South African Open is in its second year being hosted by the City of Johannesburg. For the previous three years, it was branded the BMW South African Open hosted by the City of Ekurhulen.

PGA Tour Champions

What: Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai

When: Jan. 17-19

Were: Hualalai Golf Club in Ka’upulehu-Kona, Hawaii

Tom Lehman played back-to-back bogey-free rounds of 65 at last year’s event to win the Mitsubishi Electric Championship by one stroke. This year’s event, played on the Nicklaus-designed Hualalai Course, will feature a $1.8 million purse.

PGA Tour Champions: Player, rookie of the year nominees

Korn Ferry

What: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay

When: Jan. 13-16

Were: Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Club in Great Exuma, Bahamas

Zecheng Dou won the 2019 Bahamas Great Exuma Classic after finishing his final round with three-straight birdies and earned $108,000. The 2020 event features a $600,000 purse.