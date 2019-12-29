Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Reviewing Patrick Reed's rollercoaster year

Reviewing Patrick Reed's rollercoaster year

Reviewing Patrick Reed's rollercoaster year

December 29, 2019

Whether you love Patrick Reed or love to hate him, he has your attention.

A polarizing figure on the PGA Tour, Reed had a rollercoaster 2019.

From being a captain’s pick by Tiger Woods for the Presidents Cup to getting back in the winner’s circle at the FedEx Cup Playoff’s Northern Trust to his now infamous two-stroke penalty at the Hero World Challenge, we chronicle Patrick Reed’s busy 2019.

Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed hug on the first tee during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Torrey Pines South on Jan. 26.

Resolves conflict with Spieth

Jan. 26: Ahead of the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed seemed to resolve any conflict that remained from the 2018 Ryder Cup in Paris. The two had a well-documented falling out at the Ryder Cup where they were split up by captain Jim Furyk before Europe’s 17½ – 10½ rout of the Americans at Le Golf National. Paired together for the third round of the Farmers Open in January, Speith and Reed embraced publicly on the first tee, putting the bad blood narrative to rest.

