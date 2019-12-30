Never too early: ESPN unveils first Masters 2020 commercial

The new year is almost here as we await the arrival of 2020.

That means the countdown is on the first major of season.

ESPN got a jump on things with the unveiling of its first commercial promoting coverage of the 2020 Masters.

The ad ran on Saturday during the two College Football Playoff semifinals, the first an LSU blowout of Oklahoma and the second a thriller in the Arizona desert between Clemson and Ohio State.

ESPN’s commercial is a quick 15 seconds and features the iconic song “Georgia On My Mind” by Ray Charles.

If that doesn’t get the juices flowing, well, we’re not sure what will.

ESPN will have live coverage of the first and second rounds of the Masters on Thursday and Friday, April 9-10.