TaylorMade SIM drivers added to USGA and R&A conforming driver lists

Three yet-to-be-released TaylorMade drivers were added to the U.S. Golf Association and R&A’s conforming driver head lists on Sunday night: the SIM, SIM Max and SIM Max D.

While the drivers are not yet available at retail, being added to the conforming driver head lists is noteworthy because the first PGA Tour event of 2020 starts Thursday, and only clubs that are on the lists are permitted in official competitions. TaylorMade staff pros such as Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa can use one of the three drivers in this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions at the Kapalua Resort in Hawaii.

TaylorMade officially has not released information about the new drivers, but based on previously released clubs and the photos taken by the USGA, here are some things we know:

The moveable weight

The SIM driver has what appears to be a single weight in a track system, along with labeled positions marked Draw and Fade. TaylorMade has featured several drivers with moveable weights in the past to allow golfers and fitters to shift the center of gravity and encourage specific shot shapes.

The SIM Max and SIM Max D do not have the weigh track system.

Speed Injected

The words have been placed behind the leading edge of all three drivers, where the sole meets the hitting surface. They could mean several things, and last season’s M5 and M6 drivers give us a hint. Those drivers have faces that were made illegally fast, then a computer-controlled system tested each club and injected tiny amounts of urethane into the heel and toe areas to slow down the hitting surface to make it conforming. TaylorMade called the process Speed Injection, and the words Speed Injected were printed in the same spot on those clubs.

Twist Face

You won’t see those words in the photos, but Twist Face is listed as being on the face in the USGA’s identification marking notes. This is a technology that involves pulling the high-toe and low-heel portions of the hitting area back, and TaylorMade said it was added to recent models to help golfers hit straighter shots.

Adjustable hosel

TaylorMade has given its drivers adjustable hosels for years. Typically, they allow players and fitters to increase or decrease the driver’s stated loft by as many as 2 degrees.

Max and Max D

Aside from the moveable weight, it’s tough to tell what the differences might be between the SIM, the SIM Max and the SIM Max D. For the past several seasons, TaylorMade offered one highly adjustable driver and one driver that is designed to maximize forgiveness and stability, like the M3 and M4, as well as the M5 and M6. The SIM appears to have more adjustability, so perhaps the SIM Max is designed to be more stable. The SIM Max D, which has a silver-toned piece in the back-heel section, could have a draw bias for golfers who struggle with a slice.

TaylorMade has released new drivers during the first week of January the last two years, so official word on these clubs may be coming soon. Golfweek will report all the details as they become available.