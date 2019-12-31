Dottie Pepper donates money for school lunch debt in her hometown

Inspired by 49ers star cornerback Richard Sherman, Dottie Pepper decided to pay it forward in her hometown.

Pepper paid off the school lunch debt of more than 50 students at Dorothy Nolan Elementary School in Wilton, New York, according to a report in the Times-Union. “It’s debt that didn’t need to be sitting there, burdening people,” she told the newspaper.

Pepper and her sister, Jackie Diehl, attended the elementary school, which is near Saratoga Springs, according to the report. She declined to say how much she donated to the school.

“I just thought it’s been a really good year for my husband and I and if we can make it a little easier for families that didn’t have much on the holidays,” Pepper said. “It was just a good thing to do.”

The 17-time winner on the LPGA was recently promoted to lead on-course reporter by CBS.

Sherman donated $20,000 earlier this year to schools in Tacoma, Washington, for school lunch debt, according to reports. Last month Sherman donated another $7K for school lunch debt at a middle school in Santa Clara, California.