Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 1 tee times, TV information

The PGA Tour is back as the new year kicks off in Hawaii. Thirty-four winners from the 2019 season assemble this week at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

The loaded field features 13 of the top 30 players from the 2018-19 FedEx Cup standings, as well as seven of this year’s top 10. There will be 15 first-time winners, the second most in tournament history after 19 competed in 2003 when the event was called the Mercedes Championships.

While the field features heavy-hitters like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson, there are a handful of big names who qualified but failed to commit, like Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods.

Below are tee times for the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Round 1

1st Tee

Tee time Players 3 p.m. Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin 3:10 p.m. Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan 3:20 p.m. Sebastian Munoz, Martin Trainer 3:30 p.m. Adam Long, Matthew Wolff 3:40 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Graeme McDowell 3:50 p.m. Cameron Champ, Dylan Frittelli 4 p.m. Max Homa, Kevin Na 4:10 p.m. Nate Lashley, Collin Morikawa 4:20 p.m. Keith Mitchell, J.B. Holmes 4:30 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Sung Kang 4:40 p.m. Dustin Johnson, J.T. Poston 4:50 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners 5 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler 5:10 p.m. Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland 5:20 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Patrick Reed 5:30 p.m. Paul Casey, Chez Reavie 5:40 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

Viewing information

All information is in Eastern Standard Time

Thursday

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m. (live)

Replay on Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

Friday

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m. (live)

Replay on Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

Saturday

NBC: 4-6 p.m. (live)

Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m. (live)

Replay on Golf Channel: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m. (live)

Replay on Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.