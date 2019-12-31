The most-read Golfweek stories of 2019

As we prepare to put a wrap on 2019 and welcome in the new year, we reflect on the year in golf with a closer look at the stories that most resonated with Golfweek readers.

The last 365 days have been a rollercoaster ride for sure. What stands out the most to you? What will you remember most from 2019?

Before we get to our list, it’s worth noting the themes into which these stories fit: Decorum, the Rules of Golf, the personalities in golf, money, the feel-good story of the year and Tiger, Tiger, Tiger.

Without further adieu, here are the most popular stories on Golfweek.com from the past year.

20. DQ’d for not ‘promptly’ returning scorecard

Skyler Fox, 16, learned a tough lesson about the Rules of Golf after being disqualified at a U.S. Open qualifying sectional for breaching Rule 3.3b(2), which states a player must “promptly return” a scorecard to the scorer’s table upon the completion of a round.

19. ‘Take one of these and go (expletive) yourself’

Country music star Jake Owen was among those who paid $29.99 to watch The Match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson on pay-per-view, only to learn later that technical difficulties allowed for countless others to watch for free. Owen, it seems, was also not impressed with the quality of golf he had paid nearly $30 to watch. Lefty later responded in purely Lefty fashion.

18. ‘I’ve got this’

Amy Bockerstette wowed the golf world at the Phoenix Open. Playing a pro-am round with Gary Woodland, Bockerstette made par from the bunker on the infamous 16th hole and in the process, created the most viral of viral video moments of 2019.

17. ‘That’s not a story’

It took two months, but it eventually came to light that Matt Kuchar severely underpaid his caddie after a victory in Mexico. Kuchar denied the allegation that he compensated local looper David Ortiz just $3,000 after earning $1.296 million for his win at the Mayakoba Classic in November. The story dragged on for weeks before Kuchar finally fessed up and paid up.

16. What’s in the bag?

David Dusek’s examination of the winning equipment used by Gary Woodland at the 2019 U.S. Open was of particular interest, and with good reason. Woodland won a premiere event at a premiere golf course in storybook fashion.

15. A golfer’s bucket list

No surprise to see Golfweek’s Best 2019: Best Courses You Can Play resonate like it did. It’s quite frankly the ultimate to-do list.

14. Wasting no time

Seconds after Tiger Woods sank a putt on the 18th hole at Augusta National to win his fifth Masters, Nike dropped a new promo featuring the 15-time major tournament winner.

13. Does Tiger need a bigger boat?

It started as an interesting ‘Hey look at that’ segment during the Golf Channel’s telecast of the Hero World Challenge. But Tiger being Tiger, the visual of his yacht in dock really stuck out.

12. Getting hacked

President Trump was unwittingly at the center of another hacking incident, but this one didn’t involve Wikileaks. No, this one pertained to bogus golf scores entered from courses in three different states on the same day.

11. Damaging reputation

Sergio Garcia was thrown out of the inaugural $3.5 million Saudi International for willfully damaging putting greens, a day after he slammed a club in a bunker in anger.

10. Showing off

Tiger Woods won the Masters then showed up to his Florida restaurant wearing his green jacket. Because why not?

9. A $10,000 disappointment

A discounted round and the lack of a $5 fee prevented Minnesota golfer Matt Dorgan from cashing in a $10,000 prize after making a hole-in-one.

8. It’s too late now, but…

Our story titled “So you want 2020 Masters tickets? Here’s what you need to do” struck a chord with golf fans. After all, seeing Augusta National with your own eyes is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

7. A sad passing

Sad news arrived right after Thanksgiving as the golf world learned Hilary Watson, wife of eight-time major champion Tom Watson, died after battling pancreatic cancer.

6. A Shark rebuke

Greg Norman says the general public does not look particularly kindly on people who “step across the line and take advantage of anything in sport.” The comment was made in reference to a rules infraction Patrick Reed committed.

5. Money, money, money

Anything and everything Masters is going to garner attention. When Tiger Woods wins it, you can double the interest level, including how much money each golfer won at the tournament.

4. ‘Killing the game’

Rule 9.4b states: “If the player lifts or deliberately touches his or her ball at rest or causes it to move, the player gets one penalty stroke.” This happened to Webb Simpson at the Players Championship, who blamed the penalty on his shirt and putter, then added: “So this is where I’m going to be loud and clear, like we have to get intent into the rules. We have to. Because it’s killing our game when it comes to these kind of things.”

3. Genuine concern

Analyst Paul Azinger was riding his motorcycle on a beach in March when his pleasant drive came to a sudden halt. He had gotten word Tiger Woods had withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational, citing a neck strain. It clearly had Azinger concerned.

2. CBS shakeup

Gary McCord and Peter Kostis, two stalwarts of the CBS golf broadcast team, won’t be back, at least on CBS, in 2020. Both faced expiring contracts that were not renewed. Only Jim Nantz, who started in 1985, has enjoyed a longer uninterrupted stretch with the CBS golf crew.

1. Snubbing an upturned nose

While using the rules of golf to your advantage is wise, it’s confounding to watch someone with a once solid reputation and plenty of cash in the bank to snub his upturned nose at the spirit of the rules. Again. In the same year. On television. This was our most-read story of 2019.