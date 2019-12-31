Gear: Wilson Staff Model wedges

Price: $129.99 each with True Temper Dynamic Gold S200 shaft and Golf Pride Tour Velvet grip

Specs: Forged 8620 carbon steel (Standard) and cast 431 stainless steel (High Toe). Available in 48, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58 and 60 degrees (Standard); 56, 60 and 64 degrees (High Toe).

Available: Feb. 3

As with previously released Staff Model blade irons and Staff Model utility irons, Wilson’s new Staff Model wedges were designed with input and feedback from the company’s tour players, including 2019 U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland. The wedges are intended to have a look that elite golfers demand and the game-enhancing features they expect.

The standard Staff Model wedges are forged from 8620 carbon steel for an exceptionally soft feel at impact. The 16 grooves milled into the face are packed together more tightly, which Wilson said helps improve performance on softly struck shots because more grooves come into contact with the ball to generate spin.

The sole has a moderate amount of heel and toe relief to give players versatility both from the fairway and around the green.

Complimenting the standard Staff Model wedge is a High Toe version developed with the help of three-time major winner Padraig Harrington. Cast from 431 stainless steel, the High Toe has a wider sole and, as the name implies, its toe section rises significantly higher than the toe in the standard club.

High toe wedges have gained popularity on the PGA Tour over the past few seasons. When golfers open the face to hit greenside shots from sand and rough, the High Toe models present a larger hitting area to the ball. Wilson’s Staff Model High Toe wedges have 18 grooves placed across the entirety of the face to generate more ball-controlling spin, and their wide soles help golfers avoid digging into the turf.