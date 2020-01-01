PXG signs Chez Reavie, Jason Kokrak, Joel Dahmen and Haley Moore

While the PGA Tour operates on a rolling calendar, endorsement contracts still tend to be based on a traditional calendar system, with deals ending on Dec. 31 and starting on Jan. 1.

Shortly after the clock struck 12 and 2020 began on Wednesday, PXG announced that it has added Chez Reavie, Jason Kokrak and Joel Dahmen to the company’s PGA Tour staff, as well as LPGA rookie Haley Moore.

The terms of each endorsement deal were not disclosed.

Reavie is coming off his best year as a professional. He won the 2019 Travelers Championship, earning him a spot in this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii. According to PXG, he will be using the following clubs:

DRIVER: PXG 0811 Prototype

FAIRWAY WOODS: PXG 0341 X GEN2 (3, 5)

IRONS: PXG 0311 ST (4-PW)

WEDGES: PXG Milled Sugar Daddy (50, 54 and 60 degrees)

PUTTER: PXG GEN2 Mini Gunboat