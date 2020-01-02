Two-time PGA Tour winner J.L. Lewis loses battle with cancer on New Year's Eve

J.L. Lewis, a two-time winner on the PGA Tour in the late 1990s and early 2000s, died on New Year’s Eve at age 59, according to a post on his Facebook account.

Lewis, whose full name was John Lee, had been battling multiple myeloma, a form of bone marrow cancer, since 2012. He is survived by his wife, Dawn, and two children, Cole and Sherry.

A star athlete in high school, Lewis earned a scholarship to Emporia State and then transferred to Texas State University, where he was a member of the 1983 Division II national championship team and finished runner-up as an individual. Lewis turned pro in 1984 and earned his first PGA Tour victory at the 1999 John Deere Classic. He earned his second win at the 84 Lumber Classic of Pennsylvania in 2003.

Two years later, Lewis led the John Deere Classic heading into the final round. According to the tournament, because Lewis was the leader after 54 holes, he was able to donate $50,000 in his name to a charity of his choice. Lewis chose Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities in Davenport, which assists cancer patients and their families.

Lewis continued his professional career on the Champions Tour in 2010 and played in nine events in 2012 before being diagnosed.