PGA Tour stars get in Hawaiian spirit at Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA Tour’s opening event of a two-week swing off the mainland in Hawaii has a unique twist: You have to win to get in.

Thursday marks the opening round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua’s Plantation Course. All 34 players in the field have one thing in common, and that’s a victory in 2019.

At the Tour’s first tournament of the new year, the winners-only field is in for a firm, fast and bouncy experience this week after a nine-month renovation project at the Plantation Course.

That said, some of the game’s best have put aside their normal tournament attire to embrace the island lifestyle.

During the practice rounds for the $6.7 million event, some of the competitors dressed as if this week in Maui was just another week at the beach.

Famous for his bright Puma gear on the course, fan-favorite Rickie Fowler rocked a bucket hat during Tuesday’s practice round and went all-out during Wednesday’s pro-am in paradise. His matching blue shorts and button-down shirt were both covered in pineapples.

Fellow Puma ambassador Gary Woodland joined Fowler in debuting different versions of Puma’s new Saltwater Collection at last month’s Hero World Challenge and turned some heads in the process.

While Woodland’s attire was rather pedestrian earlier this week, current FedEx Cup leader Brendon Todd joined Fowler on the Pineapple Express, donning a fun hat that featured the tropical fruit.