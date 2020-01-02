Sentry Tournament of Champions live updates, scores, TV info

The PGA Tour is back as the new year kicks off in Hawaii. Thirty-four winners from the 2019 season have assembled in paradise at the Plantation Course at Kapalua for the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

There are a handful of big names who qualified for the winners-only event but failed to commit, like Brook Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Phil Mickelson, and Tiger Woods. However, the field does feature heavy-hitters like Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson.

Even better, golf in Hawaii means another opportunity to watch PGA Tour players in prime time. Keep track of 2020’s first event with some help from social media.

