Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 2 tee times, TV information

The PGA Tour is back as the new year kicks off in Hawaii. Thirty-four winners from the 2019 season assembled this week at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Joaquin Niemann fired a bogey-free 7-under 66 to grab a one-stroke lead over Justin Thomas after the first round in Maui.
Below are tee times for the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.
Round 2
1st Tee
|Tee time
|Players
|2:50 p.m.
|Keith Mitchell, J.B. Holmes
|3 p.m.
|Max Homa, Kevin Na
|3:10 p.m.
|Paul Casey, Chez Reavie
|3:20 p.m.
|Adam Long, Graeme McDowell
|3:30 p.m.
|Gary Woodland, Martin Trainer
|3:40 p.m.
|Cameron Champ, Corey Conners
|3:50 p.m.
|Patrick Reed, Jim Herman
|4 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner
|4:10 p.m.
|Dylan Fritelli, Sung Kang
|4:20 p.m.
|Ryan Palmer, Sebastian Munoz
|4:30 p.m.
|Nate Lashley, Collin Morikawa
|4:40 p.m.
|Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin
|4:50 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, J.T. Poston
|5 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm
|5:10 p.m.
|Tyler Duncan, Matthew Wolff
|5:20 p.m.
|Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler
|5:30 p.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Justin Thomas
Viewing information
All information is in Eastern Standard Time
Friday
Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m. (live)
Replay on Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.
Saturday
NBC: 4-6 p.m. (live)
Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m. (live)
Replay on Golf Channel: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sunday
Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m. (live)
Replay on Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.
Comments