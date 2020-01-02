Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 2 tee times, TV information

The PGA Tour is back as the new year kicks off in Hawaii. Thirty-four winners from the 2019 season assembled this week at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Joaquin Niemann fired a bogey-free 7-under 66 to grab a one-stroke lead over Justin Thomas after the first round in Maui.

Below are tee times for the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Round 2

1st Tee

Tee time Players 2:50 p.m. Keith Mitchell, J.B. Holmes 3 p.m. Max Homa, Kevin Na 3:10 p.m. Paul Casey, Chez Reavie 3:20 p.m. Adam Long, Graeme McDowell 3:30 p.m. Gary Woodland, Martin Trainer 3:40 p.m. Cameron Champ, Corey Conners 3:50 p.m. Patrick Reed, Jim Herman 4 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner 4:10 p.m. Dylan Fritelli, Sung Kang 4:20 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Sebastian Munoz 4:30 p.m. Nate Lashley, Collin Morikawa 4:40 p.m. Brendon Todd, Lanto Griffin 4:50 p.m. Xander Schauffele, J.T. Poston 5 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm 5:10 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Matthew Wolff 5:20 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Rickie Fowler 5:30 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Justin Thomas

Viewing information

All information is in Eastern Standard Time

Friday

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m. (live)

Replay on Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

Saturday

NBC: 4-6 p.m. (live)

Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m. (live)

Replay on Golf Channel: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m. (live)

Replay on Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.