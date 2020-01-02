The kid is all right: 21-year-old Joaquin Niemann leads Sentry Tournament of Champions

To borrow a phrase from Roger Daltry and The Who, the kids are going to be all right.

Joaquin Niemann, 21, and Matt Wolff, 20, a pair of whippersnappers, may be the two youngest players in the field at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but you wouldn’t know it by their impressive starts in their debuts at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

Niemann signed for a 7-under-par 66 to claim a one-stroke lead over Justin Thomas after the first round in Maui and Wolff, the youngest player in the field is nipping at his heels after shooting 69. It is Niemann’s first outright opening-round lead of his fledgling career and continued a run of good form by Niemann, who despite an 0-3-1 record at the Presidents Cup in December, said it gave him a jolt of confidence.

“I think the Presidents Cup was huge for me, for my career, for my future. During that week, I learned a lot. I was with the best players in the world and played against Tiger, I was teamed with Adam Scott and talked a lot with them. It was an unbelievable week,” Niemann told Golf Channel after the round. “Ernie told me it was really important for me and it was going to give me a lot of experience and confidence for my future.”

Sentry TOC: Scores | Tee times, TV | Podcast | Photos | Updates

Niemann missed only one green in regulation – at 16 – and recorded his 14th career bogey-free round on the PGA Tour. The new year started with a bang, a 31-foot birdie putt at the fourth hole for his first birdie as Niemann picked apart the newly-renovated Plantation Course on a day when the tradewinds laid down.

He made birdie on all four par 5s and canned 16-of-16 putts from inside 10 feet to continue what has been an impressive season so far. Niemann was the winner of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, the opening event of the 2019-20 Tour season, and if he were to go on to win the first event of the 2020 portion of the season too, he would be the youngest winner of the Tournament of Champions since Woods in 1997.

Niemann’s early success on Tour had a profound effect on another youngster in the field, Collin Morikawa, who turned pro in June and booked his ticket to Maui with a victory in Reno at the Barracuda Championship.

“For me, the person before us that got his card was probably Joaquin. You see him do it in the start — you see young guys win on the PGA Tour — it gives you some sense of belief,” Morikawa said. “I’m sure what Matt, Viktor (Hovland) and I did this summer are going to change a lot of guys in college and how they view how they’re going to go through college, how they’re going to come out, what starts they’re going to get, can they make something out of it.”

Love laying here in prime time watching Kapalua Golf. Such a great mix of old veterans a young dreamers. I wish well to all youngsters. We were all there yrs ago. Good Luck to all Have a terrific yr. I’m jealous 👍 — Curtis Strange (@golf_strange) January 3, 2020

Wolff, who defeated Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau in a playoff at the 3M Open, got off to a sluggish start, missing a short birdie putt at the fifth and taking three putts from 53 feet for bogey at six before his putter warmed up. He birdied his final two holes to join a logjam at 4 under and tied for fifth.

“As I kept on going I got more comfortable with my swing and the course and knew which way the wind was blowing and I felt like I hit some really good shots,” Wolff said.

Thomas, 26, who on Tuesday said, “I’m definitely not the young one anymore,” continued his love affair with Kapalua. A past champion of this event in 2017, Thomas torched the back nine with five birdies en route to a 6-under 67. A couple of old wily vets, Matt Kuchar, 41, and Rickie Fowler, 31, shared third place another shot back after 68s. Defending champion Xander Schauffele opened with 69 as he seeks to become the first player since Geoff Ogilvy in 2009-10 to go back-to-back at the event.