Forecaddie: Tiger Woods’ main PR man out after more than a decade

After more than a decade working with Tiger Woods, Glenn Greenspan is no longer the go-to person in charge of Woods’ PR.

Greenspan, who has worked for Woods since 2008, left the company last month after the Hero World Challenge, The Forecaddie has learned. His official title was Vice President of Communications for TGR, Tiger Woods Ventures.

Greenspan was a quiet, unassuming figure in the chaos that often surrounded Woods. He stood behind his boss during some major crises throughout the last decade, most notably as Woods apologized in a televised speech in February 2010 for cheating on his wife and his “irresponsible and selfish behavior.” In 2017, Greenspan was in charge of Woods’ PR when the PGA Tour star was arrested on a DUI charge and later issued an apology to his family, friends and fans.

His longtime publicist regularly walked practice and tournament rounds with Woods at major championships and some PGA Tour events. Greenspan worked in public relations for the PGA Tour before becoming the director of communications at Augusta National Golf Club. Nearly every one-on-one interview Woods gave during the last decade was facilitated by Greenspan.

The Man Out Front will always remember Greenspan getting a big hug from Woods off the 18th green at Augusta National last April.

Also part of the shakeup in Woods’ inner circle is his former personal assistant Kathy Battaglia, who had worked for Woods for 19 years, 7 months through December, according to her Linked In bio. She is now retired.