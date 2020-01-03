Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 3 tee times, TV information

The PGA Tour is back as the new year kicks off in Hawaii. Thirty-four winners from the 2019 season assemble this week at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Patrick Reed used a stellar short game and deadly putter to card eight birdies and one bogey en route to a 7-under 66 at Kapalua’s Plantation Course. He is one shot behind leader Xander Schauffele, the defending champion, who is bogey-free through 36 holes.
Below are tee times for the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Sentry TOC: Scores | Podcast | Photos | Updates
All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.
Round 3
1st Tee
|Tee time
|Players
|1 p.m.
|Kevin Na, Martin Trainer
|1:10 p.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Dylan Fritelli
|1:20 p.m.
|Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell
|1:30 p.m.
|Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz
|1:40 p.m.
|Jim Herman, Max Homa
|1:50 p.m.
|Brendon Todd, Paul Casey
|2 p.m.
|Adam Long, Sung Kang
|2:10 p.m.
|Kevin Kisner, Chez Reavie
|2:20 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Ryan Palmer
|2:30 p.m.
|Graeme McDowell, Corey Conners
|2:40 p.m.
|Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar
|2:50 p.m.
|Collin Morikawa, Lanto Griffin
|3 p.m.
|Gary Woodland, Nate Lashley
|3:10 p.m.
|J.T. Poston, Matthew Wolff
|3:20 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
|3:30 p.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler
|3:40 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed
TV information
All information is in Eastern Standard Time
Saturday
NBC: 4-6 p.m. (live)
Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m. (live)
Replay on Golf Channel: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.
Sunday
Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m. (live)
Replay on Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.
Comments