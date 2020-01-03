Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 3 tee times, TV information

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 3 tee times, TV information

PGA Tour

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 3 tee times, TV information

By January 3, 2020 11:15 pm

By: |

The PGA Tour is back as the new year kicks off in Hawaii. Thirty-four winners from the 2019 season assemble this week at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Patrick Reed used a stellar short game and deadly putter to card eight birdies and one bogey en route to a 7-under 66 at Kapalua’s Plantation Course. He is one shot behind leader Xander Schauffele, the defending champion, who is bogey-free through 36 holes.

Below are tee times for the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Sentry TOC: Scores | Podcast | Photos | Updates

All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Round 3

1st Tee

Tee time Players
1 p.m. Kevin Na, Martin Trainer
1:10 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Dylan Fritelli
1:20 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell
1:30 p.m. Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz
1:40 p.m. Jim Herman, Max Homa
1:50 p.m. Brendon Todd, Paul Casey
2 p.m. Adam Long, Sung Kang
2:10 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Chez Reavie
2:20 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Ryan Palmer
2:30 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Corey Conners
2:40 p.m. Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar
2:50 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Lanto Griffin
3 p.m. Gary Woodland, Nate Lashley
3:10 p.m. J.T. Poston, Matthew Wolff
3:20 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas
3:30 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler
3:40 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed

TV information

All information is in Eastern Standard Time

Saturday

NBC: 4-6 p.m. (live)

Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m. (live)
Replay on Golf Channel: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m. (live)
Replay on Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

, , , , , , PGA Tour

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home