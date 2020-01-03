Sentry Tournament of Champions: Round 3 tee times, TV information

The PGA Tour is back as the new year kicks off in Hawaii. Thirty-four winners from the 2019 season assemble this week at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Patrick Reed used a stellar short game and deadly putter to card eight birdies and one bogey en route to a 7-under 66 at Kapalua’s Plantation Course. He is one shot behind leader Xander Schauffele, the defending champion, who is bogey-free through 36 holes.

Below are tee times for the third round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Round 3

1st Tee

Tee time Players 1 p.m. Kevin Na, Martin Trainer 1:10 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Dylan Fritelli 1:20 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Keith Mitchell 1:30 p.m. Cameron Champ, Sebastian Munoz 1:40 p.m. Jim Herman, Max Homa 1:50 p.m. Brendon Todd, Paul Casey 2 p.m. Adam Long, Sung Kang 2:10 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Chez Reavie 2:20 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Ryan Palmer 2:30 p.m. Graeme McDowell, Corey Conners 2:40 p.m. Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar 2:50 p.m. Collin Morikawa, Lanto Griffin 3 p.m. Gary Woodland, Nate Lashley 3:10 p.m. J.T. Poston, Matthew Wolff 3:20 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas 3:30 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Rickie Fowler 3:40 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Patrick Reed

TV information

All information is in Eastern Standard Time

Saturday

NBC: 4-6 p.m. (live)

Golf Channel: 6-8 p.m. (live)

Replay on Golf Channel: 8 p.m.-1 a.m.

Sunday

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m. (live)

Replay on Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.