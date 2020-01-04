Baylor Bears fan makes crazy long putt during basketball game for cool $5K

It’s a long, high-pressure putt in a basketball arena and it’s never actually gone in during the 16 years the Mattson Financial contest has been held. According to Baylor Basketball’s Twitter page, history was made in the Bears’ game against Texas on Saturday. The payout: A cool $5,000.

ICYMI, here’s a look at a Baylor hoops fan stepping up to make a clutch putt that extends the length of the court, veering slightly to the right as it rolls down the hardwood floor before making its way into the cup. The way he’s celebrating with the Bear mascot, you’d think the fan just won $5 million. But hey, who are we to judge?

For the first time in the 16-year history of the Mattson Financial putt … $5,000 richer!#SicEm #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/w8d6LFNf5I — Baylor Basketball (@BaylorMBB) January 5, 2020

The arena putt for dough is actually more common than you might think. Eastern Michigan fan Jake Lackey drained a cross-court putt for $10K. “Before I hit the monster putt, I was thinking I had no chance,” Lackey said, adding his buddies didn’t even take video of it because the task seemed too daunting.

And then there’s this classic: Stewart Cink sinking a 94-foot putt during the Duke-Georgia Tech game before getting a big hug from Buzz the mascot.