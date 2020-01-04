Patrick Cantlay involved in classic open-mic fail at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Patrick Cantlay can expect to receive a stern letter from PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan, and it won’t have anything to do with his dreadful pace of play. This one will be for “conduct unbecoming a professional.”

Cantlay, 27, was guilty of what will go down as one of the great open microphone fails. It happened coming out of a commercial break and while it’s unclear exactly what Cantlay was referring to, he is telling a story to fellow competitor Jon Rahm and caddie Adam Hayes on the 17th tee at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

It had something to do with the wildly erratic weather conditions at Kapalua that made the Plantation Course a handful: “I’ve been waiting for this weather for 40 years. These pampered f$#%s need to play,” Cantlay can be heard saying clear as day.

Cantlay was prepping to tee off and speaking aloud when he dropped his ‘F-bomb,’ and then in what will be a new one-liner repeated on golf courses for years to come, he said to his caddie, “Two more holes and we can get a Mai Tai.”

“I’ll get my Mai Tai; you can get your water,” his caddie replied.

“Don’t spoil it for me,” Cantlay said.

I don't know exactly what Patrick Cantlay is talking about at the beginning, but I love all of it pic.twitter.com/UaSihp5SBp — Garrett Morrison (@gfordgolf) January 4, 2020

“Gosh,” Golf Channel commentator Paul Azinger said, “He’s not really staying in the moment. He’s already in the 19th hole in his head.”

“Talk about unfiltered,” host Dan Hicks added. “They do have to realize that there are live mics around, especially when you’re turning into a star player like Cantlay is.”

Cantlay shot 2-under 71 and is tied for fifth, three strokes behind leader Xander Schauffele.