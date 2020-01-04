Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final round tee times, TV information

The PGA Tour is back as the new year kicks off in Hawaii. Thirty-four winners from the 2019 season assembled this week at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.
Defending champion Xander Schauffele will enter the final round with a one-shot lead as he tries to become the first repeat winner in this event since Geoff Ogilvy did it in 2010.
Below are tee times for the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions.
All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.
Final round
1st Tee
|Tee time
|Players
|2:40 p.m.
|Kevin Na, Martin Trainer
|2:50 p.m.
|Dylan Frittelli, J.B. Holmes
|3 p.m.
|Adam Long, Keith Mitchell
|3:10 p.m.
|Brendon Todd, Graeme McDowell
|3:20 p.m.
|Ryan Palmer, Sebastian Munoz
|3:30 p.m.
|Sung Kang, Chez Reavie
|3:40 p.m.
|Corey Conners, Max Homa
|3:50 p.m.
|Paul Casey, Cameron Champ
|4 p.m.
|Tyler Duncan, Jim Herman
|4:10 p.m.
|Dustin Johnson, Lanto Griffin
|4:20 p.m.
|Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler
|4:30 p.m.
|Matt Kuchar, Nate Lashley
|4:40 p.m.
|Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Reed
|4:50 p.m.
|J.T. Poston, Matthew Wolff
|5 p.m.
|Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa
|5:10 p.m.
|Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner
|5:20 p.m.
|Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas
TV information
All information is in Eastern Standard Time
Sunday
Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m. (live)
Replay on Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.
