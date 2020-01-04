Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final round tee times, TV information

The PGA Tour is back as the new year kicks off in Hawaii. Thirty-four winners from the 2019 season assembled this week at the Plantation Course at Kapalua.

Defending champion Xander Schauffele will enter the final round with a one-shot lead as he tries to become the first repeat winner in this event since Geoff Ogilvy did it in 2010.

Career victories: 4️⃣ Victories when leading after 54 holes: 0️⃣ Defending champion @XSchauffele leads by 1 @Sentry_TOC. pic.twitter.com/pHFOrFZoIr — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 5, 2020

Below are tee times for the final round of the 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Sentry TOC: Scores | Podcast | Photos | Updates

All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time.

Final round

1st Tee

Tee time Players 2:40 p.m. Kevin Na, Martin Trainer 2:50 p.m. Dylan Frittelli, J.B. Holmes 3 p.m. Adam Long, Keith Mitchell 3:10 p.m. Brendon Todd, Graeme McDowell 3:20 p.m. Ryan Palmer, Sebastian Munoz 3:30 p.m. Sung Kang, Chez Reavie 3:40 p.m. Corey Conners, Max Homa 3:50 p.m. Paul Casey, Cameron Champ 4 p.m. Tyler Duncan, Jim Herman 4:10 p.m. Dustin Johnson, Lanto Griffin 4:20 p.m. Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler 4:30 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Nate Lashley 4:40 p.m. Joaquin Niemann, Patrick Reed 4:50 p.m. J.T. Poston, Matthew Wolff 5 p.m. Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa 5:10 p.m. Gary Woodland, Kevin Kisner 5:20 p.m. Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

TV information

All information is in Eastern Standard Time

Sunday

Golf Channel: 6-10 p.m. (live)

Replay on Golf Channel: 11 p.m.-3 a.m.