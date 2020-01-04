Xander Schauffele aiming to convert 54-hole lead to Sentry TOC title defense

The top of the Sentry Tournament of Champions leaderboard saw an invasion of the twentysomethings on Saturday. Xander Schauffele will take a slim advantage into Sunday’s final round at Kapalua’s Plantation Course.

Schauffele started the day with the lead but lost it to Justin Thomas for much of the afternoon. When Thomas made a late bogey at No. 17, Schauffele took advantage. He tapped in for par on No. 18 to finish off a 71, and at 11 under, leads Thomas by one shot.

The two men, both 26 years old, account for two of the past three titles in this event, with Schauffele looking for the title defense at Kapalua.

Schauffele and Thomas posted the only two under-par rounds from the last three groups on the course. Some of the day’s best golf came from players in the groups ahead.

Kevin Kisner bogeyed his second hole of the day but birdied four of his final six on the front nine. Two more birdies on the back made up a third-round 68, which was as good as anyone in the 34-man field on Saturday and bumped him 15 spots up the leaderboard into a large tied for fourth at 7 under.

Gary Woodland, who gained entry to the field as the 2019 U.S. Open champion, had six birdies in what would have been a flawless day but for a double-bogey on No. 7. His 69 moved him to 8 under, where he sits solo third and only three shots off the lead.

Interestingly, Woodland finds himself in exactly the opposite position he was in a year ago. Entering the final round, Schauffele trailed Woodland by five shots. Schauffele won with a blazing final-round 62.

“I always like to be in the lead, I’d like to be in his spot right now,” Woodland told Golf Channel after the round. “Obviously last year I played great all week and ran into a buzz saw. For me, personally, I’m happy with where my game is, I’m playing great, the golf course obviously sets up pretty good for me. We’re supposed to get some tough conditions tomorrow, which I’m in favor of.”