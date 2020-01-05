Jordan Spieth withdraws from Sony Open, delaying 2020 PGA Tour debut

Jordan Spieth fans will have to wait a little bit longer before they see their favorite player back on the course.

Winless since his 2017 British Open title, Spieth didn’t qualify for this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua and over the weekend withdrew from next week’s Sony Open, the second of consecutive PGA Tour events off the mainland in Hawaii.

So far this season, Spieth has one top 10, a T-8 finish at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges in October. That performance was followed by a T-66 at the inaugural Zozo Championship the following week and T-43 at the WGC-HSBC Champions the week after that. Spieth last played at the Hero World Challenge, where he finished 16th out of 18 players.

Spieth’s manager told Golf Channel via email that the former World No. 1 has been battling a cold and feared his condition may worsen after travelling from Dallas to Honolulu. The 26-year-old will make his first start of the new year in two weeks at Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open, Jan. 23-26.