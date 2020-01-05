How much money each golfer won at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

It pays to win on the PGA Tour.

This week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua’s newly-renovated Plantation Course featured a winners-only field of those victorious in the 2019 calendar year, and it took some extra holes to crown the champion.

Justin Thomas took home the trophy in a playoff against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed, as well as the $1.34M top prize and 500 FedEx Cup points. Schauffele was eliminated with a par on the first playoff hole, while Reed ultimately lost on the third playoff hole with par.

Take a look at how much each player earned this week in Hawaii.

