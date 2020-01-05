How much money each golfer won at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

It pays to win on the PGA Tour.
This week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua’s newly-renovated Plantation Course featured a winners-only field of those victorious in the 2019 calendar year, and it took some extra holes to crown the champion.
Justin Thomas took home the trophy in a playoff against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed, as well as the $1.34M top prize and 500 FedEx Cup points. Schauffele was eliminated with a par on the first playoff hole, while Reed ultimately lost on the third playoff hole with par.
Take a look at how much each player earned this week in Hawaii.
|Position
|Player
|To par
|Earnings
|1
|Justin Thomas
|-14
|$1,340,000
|T-2
|Patrick Reed
|-14
|$636,000
|T-2
|Xander Schauffele
|-14
|$636,000
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|-11
|$378,000
|T-5
|Rickie Fowler
|-10
|$285,000
|T-5
|Joaquin Niemann
|-10
|$285,000
|T-7
|Dustin Johnson
|-9
|$206,000
|T-7
|Collin Morikawa
|-9
|$206,000
|T-7
|Gary Woodland
|-9
|$206,000
|10
|Jon Rahm
|-8
|$179,000
|T-11
|Matthew Wolff
|-7
|$162,500
|T-11
|J.T. Poston
|-7
|$162,500
|13
|Lanto Griffin
|-6
|$147,000
|T-14
|Cameron Champ
|-4
|$127,333
|T-14
|Matt Kuchar
|-4
|$127,333
|T-14
|Kevin Kisner
|-4
|$127,333
|T-17
|Sebastian Munoz
|-3
|$106,000
|T-17
|Ryan Palmer
|-3
|$106,000
|T-19
|Corey Conners
|-2
|$90,500
|T-19
|Paul Casey
|-2
|$90,500
|T-19
|Tyler Duncan
|-2
|$90,500
|T-19
|Nate Lashley
|-2
|$90,500
|T-23
|Adam Long
|-1
|$80,500
|T-23
|Graeme McDowell
|-1
|$80,500
|T-25
|Sung Kang
|Even
|$75,000
|T-25
|Max Homa
|Even
|$75,000
|T-27
|Chez Reavie
|+1
|$71,000
|T-27
|Jim Herman
|+1
|$71,000
|29
|Brendon Todd
|+2
|$69,000
|30
|J.B. Holmes
|+4
|$68,000
|31
|Dylan Frittelli
|+5
|$67,000
|T-32
|Kevin Na
|+10
|$65,500
|T-32
|Keith Mitchell
|+10
|$65,500
|34
|Martin Trainer
|+14
|$64,000
