USA Today Sports

Golf

How much money each golfer won at the Sentry Tournament of Champions

By January 5, 2020 11:37 pm

It pays to win on the PGA Tour.

This week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua’s newly-renovated Plantation Course featured a winners-only field of those victorious in the 2019 calendar year, and it took some extra holes to crown the champion.

Justin Thomas took home the trophy in a playoff against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed, as well as the $1.34M top prize and 500 FedEx Cup points. Schauffele was eliminated with a par on the first playoff hole, while Reed ultimately lost on the third playoff hole with par.

Take a look at how much each player earned this week in Hawaii.

Position Player To par Earnings
1 Justin Thomas -14 $1,340,000
T-2 Patrick Reed -14 $636,000
T-2 Xander Schauffele -14 $636,000
4 Patrick Cantlay -11 $378,000
T-5 Rickie Fowler -10 $285,000
T-5 Joaquin Niemann -10 $285,000
T-7 Dustin Johnson -9 $206,000
T-7 Collin Morikawa -9 $206,000
T-7 Gary Woodland -9 $206,000
10 Jon Rahm -8 $179,000
T-11 Matthew Wolff -7 $162,500
T-11 J.T. Poston -7 $162,500
13 Lanto Griffin -6 $147,000
T-14 Cameron Champ -4 $127,333
T-14 Matt Kuchar -4 $127,333
T-14 Kevin Kisner -4 $127,333
T-17 Sebastian Munoz -3 $106,000
T-17 Ryan Palmer -3 $106,000
T-19 Corey Conners -2 $90,500
T-19 Paul Casey -2 $90,500
T-19 Tyler Duncan -2 $90,500
T-19 Nate Lashley -2 $90,500
T-23 Adam Long -1 $80,500
T-23 Graeme McDowell -1 $80,500
T-25 Sung Kang Even $75,000
T-25 Max Homa Even $75,000
T-27 Chez Reavie +1 $71,000
T-27 Jim Herman +1 $71,000
29 Brendon Todd +2 $69,000
30 J.B. Holmes +4 $68,000
31 Dylan Frittelli +5 $67,000
T-32 Kevin Na +10 $65,500
T-32 Keith Mitchell +10 $65,500
34 Martin Trainer +14 $64,000

