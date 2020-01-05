The story behind that viral trick shot, water pong video

A new decade, a new viral video.

This golf-themed viral video that kicked off 2020 is courtesy of Garrett Clark and Matt Scharff from Kansas City, Kansas.

Clark, 19, and Scharff, 20, who met competing in junior golf at the Kansas City Golf Association, were inspired by trick-shot videos on Tik Tok and decided to make their own.

Clark admitted designing the indoor course, which features two sets of stairs, some barstools and a set of pots, was tough and took about an hour to construct. Once the course was done, it took about four hours of trial and error to get the shot seen in their viral video.

“One of the hardest parts of this video was the handoffs of the cell phone,” Clark wrote to Golfweek in an email. “Three hand offs!!! We kept the ball in frame the entire time and did a pretty decent job keeping it steady.”

The video, filmed by Clark and Scharff on Clark’s iPhone X at Clark’s home in Kansas City and posted on Jan. 1, has been viewed almost 700,000 times on their @gm_golf Twitter account and has been picked up by ESPN and other viral video Twitter accounts.

Clark putts the ball at the beginning of the video and Scharff douses himself with the cup of water in which the ping pong ball lands at the end, but they weren’t the only two stars of the video. Clark made sure to mention Annie the dog was a key component to the viral video. She’s sleeping under the ladder 13 seconds into the video.

When asked what Clark and Scharff’s reactions were to their video taking off the way it did, Clark responded, “Viral videos is what we do and happy to see it doing so well.”

Scharff also have a YouTube page on which he and Clark create other trick shot videos.