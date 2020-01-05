Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, 2020 Sentry Tournament of Champions

Justin Thomas outlasted Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele to win the first PGA Tour event of 2020, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, on Sunday evening. Here are the clubs the 26-year-old used for his 12th PGA Tour title:

DRIVER: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees), with Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOODS: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue 80TX shaft; 915Fd (18 degrees), with Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X shaft

IRONS: Titleist T100 (4), 620 MB (5-9), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shaft; SM7 (52, 56 degrees), SM6 (60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Futura X5

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

GRIPS: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord (full swing)/SuperStroke Traxion Pistol GT Tour (putter)

