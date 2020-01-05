Xander Schauffele at Sentry: 'I should've won the tournament'

A clearly disappointed Xander Schauffele, minutes after being eliminated on the first playoff hole at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, said: “I should’ve won the tournament” during a post-round interview on Golf Channel.

Schauffele, the tournament’s defending champion, three-putted the 18th hole in regulation and then three-putted it again on the first playoff hole.

Schauffele took a one-shot lead into the final round but ended up in a three-way playoff with Patrick Reed and Justin Thomas.

Schauffele has four PGA Tour wins, and they all were in come-from-behind fashion, including the 2019 Sentry, where he shot a final-round 62 to storm from five shots back to claim the title.

Justin Thomas, who went on to win on the third playoff hole, also felt like he was supposed to come out on top, saying: “For some reason, I was supposed to win this week.”

“JT was right there, but with the circumstances given I should have closed it out but I didn’t,” Schauffele said.

“I kind of did everything I was supposed to until the last moment, which sucks but it’s another learning experience and I guess I’ll have to work on some wind putting.”