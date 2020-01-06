Cameron Smith pledges donation for Australian wildfires for each birdie at Sony Open

Cameron Smith’s performance at this week’s Sony Open will go toward helping the Australian wildfire relief effort.

The 26-year-old Aussie pledged he would donate $500 per birdie and $1,000 for each eagle made at the Sony Open at Waiʻalae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Smith, who will make his first PGA Tour start of the year in Honolulu, encouraged his followers to also donate to the relief effort.

“Australia is burning, and I’m lost for words!” Smith wrote on Instagram Sunday. “Have personally had family members effected by the disaster, and it’s only the start of fire season. If anyone can donate, even the smallest amounts, clothes, blankets etc, it all counts… Everyone stay safe and my thoughts are with you!! Let’s make some birdies!

Since the bush fires began, millions of acres have burned. The areas affected are both residential and habitats for Australia’s wildlife. More than 20 people have died nationwide as of Monday and officials estimate nearly half a billion animals have been killed including a third of New South Wales’ koala population.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Sunday the blazes could continue into late January or early February.