Eamon's Corner: Fans not likely to let up on Patrick Reed anytime soon

It was five days after New Year’s Eve before we got the fireworks.

But the Sentry Tournament of Champions was a great way to usher in 2020, thanks in part to the man who has kept the lights on in golf all winter: Patrick Reed.

The finish at Kapalua augurs much for the year ahead. It’s also a fair indication of how Reed’s year will go.

The catcall of “cheater” just as Reed stroked a putt shows that golf fans, like fans in any sport, need someone to root against. It’s the lifeblood of any sport. The hope that others lose and lose painfully.

Check out the latest edition of Eamon’s Corner.